An elected official is taking a leave of absence from the Osseo City Council.
During the Jan. 27 council meeting, City Attorney Mary Tiejten reported that Councilor Juliana Hultstrom would not likely be attending meetings for the foreseeable future.
Hultstrom recently sat down to speak with the Press about the statement read by the city attorney. Due to a personal health situation, she has decided to take a leave of absence.
“I want the residents to know I haven’t abandoned them,” Hultstrom said.
She feels many of the other council members underestimate her abilities to be on the council.
“I’m not going to put up with the BS anymore,” she said, noting that condescending remarks are often made at meetings about the height and age of another council member.
She wants to be treated equally and feels she has been discriminated against.
For example, Hultstrom said she has tried to be on the Human Resources Committee for the past two years, but council members Mark Schulz and Larry Stelmach refused to relinquish their seats.
“So when I saw my health declining rapidly, and I saw myself being treated unfairly, I decided to take a leave of absence,” Hultstrom said.
A BREAKING POINT
Hultstrom isn’t happy with how a disagreement over including sidewalks in the 2020 street reconstruction plan was handled by some members of the council.
Last month a social media dispute over the sidewalks found its way to the council chambers when resident Bryan Ahner accused Schulz of slander because Schulz spoke to his employer about his personal opinions expressed on Facebook. Schulz acknowledged he had discussions with the management and owner of Duffy’s Bar and Grill, where Ahner works.
Hultstrom said if she had been at the meeting when Ahner called for Schulz’s resignation she would have asked for Schulz to be censured – a formal declaration of disapproval on behalf of the council – for his behavior.
“Even if it was a failed motion, it would have been a signal,” she said.
Hulstrom said she has received hundreds of emails from residents and others voicing their opposition to the sidewalks. “Would it have been too much to at least look at an option of no sidewalks?”
WHAT LEAD TO THE DECISION
While Hultstrom’s disappointment in how the sidewalk disagreement was handled wasn’t why she decided to take a leave of absence, she said it was a contributing factor.
There have been other instances where she feels council members have treated her unfairly, or with disrespect.
Hultstrom has served the city through the Public Safety Advisory Commission (2015 to present), the Economic Development Authority (2017 until February 2019) and the City Council (2019 to now).
After a year and a half of serving on the Public Safety Advisory Commission, she said Schulz, who was the chairperson at the time, didn’t know her name.
“I sent him a friendly email to please have respect and learn my name,” she said. “And from then on, it’s been one personal attack after another.”
Hultstrom was appointed president of the EDA May 14, 2018, after the resignation of former president Todd Woods. The bylaws at the time stated the seven-member board shall elect a new president, and it had to be someone outside of the council. Hultstrom then took over the president’s position.
At the Nov. 13, 2018, EDA meeting, Schulz and Stelmach called for a change to the EDA’s bylaws so that the EDA president could also be a member of the council. In December 2018, the bylaws were updated to allow any member of the EDA to be the president. Hultstrom had also just won a City Council seat in the November election.
In the EDA minutes of Feb. 11, 2019, the EDA sworn in Teresa Aho to fill a vacancy. At that EDA meeting Hultstrom opened the meeting as the president. She said that she felt there were two other qualified candidates, with experience, who should have been appointed.
In the Feb. 11 meeting minutes, she explained in the past the Council Human Resources Committee reached out to potential candidates, but noted this time the committee had not approached applicants Deanne Burke and Sherry Murdock.
An election of EDA officers also took place at that meeting. The minutes reflect that Schulz made a motion that was seconded by Stelmach for Duane Poppe as president, Schulz as vice president, Stelmach as treasurer, Aho as assistant treasurer, Grams as executive director and LeAnn Larson as secretary. This motion passed 4-2, with Hultstrom and Harold Johnson voting against.
“I spoke up and just said ‘I resign effective immediately (from the EDA),” she said. The minutes reflect she left the meeting at 6:22 p.m. after stating her resignation was based on personal health issues and explained she did not appreciate being removed as the EDA president.
CITY RESPONSE
The Press reached out to City Administrator Riley Grams and the rest of the City Council for statements.
“As the city administrator, I have many conversations with all of our council members on a daily basis. It would be improper of me to discuss the nature of those conversations,” he said.
Mayor Duane Poppe and councilors Johnson, Schulz and Stelmach were asked to comment on Hultstrom’s allegations of discrimination and disrespect.
Johnson declined and said a statement should come from the city.
Stelmach stated when Hultstrom communicated her reason for not attending, “I could only trust she had provided the honest and transparent reason — the reason that was provided did not contain any of the subject matter in your email. I endeavor to treat everyone equally and respectfully.”
Schulz stated the issues brought up by Hultstrom differ from those that were given in an initial email to him regarding her absence.
He said: “I intentionally have no contact with her outside of recorded public meetings, or any one-to-one exchanges. Being an elected official can be very difficult if you are unable to be successful in demonstrating your visions and priorities if they are in the minority. Having been an elected official for 10 years, I have experienced my share of frustrations, and quickly realized that being an elected official is not for the faint of heart.”
AFTER 90 DAYS
Hultstrom isn’t sure if she will return to her council seat after the 90-day period that can trigger action to fill her seat.
According to state law, if a council member is unable to serve in the office or attend council meetings for a 90-day period because of illness, or because of absence from or refusal to attend council meetings, then the council may declare a vacancy and appoint to fill it.
If the absent council member returns before the term expires, the council is then required to remove the person who was appointed and reinstate the absent member.
“I don’t know what my intentions are. I don’t know if I’ll go back,” she said. “I just want to be able to get along. I want to be able to serve in a non-toxic environment. I want to be valued for what I contribute in the manner I serve. I want nothing more.”
She added, “Underestimating the power of a woman only diminishes the value of the person doing so.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.