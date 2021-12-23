The Osseo City Council discussed a recent utility rate study and considered an increase for each utility at its Monday, Dec. 13, meeting.
The council donated some of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to CROSS Services. There was also discussion on upgrades for technology for the city.
UTILITY RATES
The City Council received an update on the city’s utility rate study.
Jessica Cook with Ehlers, the city’s financial advisors, said the reason for the study was to reevaluate the rates to see if higher increases in the city’s utility rates are needed. The utility rates include water, sewer and stormwater.
“The next action today would be to set rates for the next two years, 2022 and 2023,” Cook said. “The one thing we look for is to make sure the utility funds are self-sufficient. That means they are paying for all the operations and maintenance and reserves for the utilities, and we’re not relying on any property taxes for that.”
She said the study’s results show an increase in water rates of 4.25% in 2022 and 2023. The sewer rates would have an increase of 4% in 2022 and 2023.
The stormwater rate would increase by 7.25% in 2022 and 2023. Cook said the stormwater increase would represent a 92 cent a month increase for a single-family home user. “We are operating that fund at less than ideal amount of cash in that fund,” she added.
She gave examples of what residents could expect to see on their utility bills in 2022. A single-family home with low usage would see a total increase of about $7 on the utility bills for next year. A single-family home with moderate usage would see an increase of about $8. A single-family home with high usage would see an increase of about $18 for next year.
A commercial property with low usage would see an increase of just over $12 for its utility bill in 2022. An industrial user would see an increase of $264.
“The [rate increases] we are recommending for 2022 and 2023 are in line, generally with where you were in 2021,” Cook said. “This is a modest adjustment.”
The council approved setting the water user fees, the sanitary sewer fees, and the stormwater utility fees in 2022 and 2023.
CROSS DONATION
Also during the meeting, the council approved a $36,000 donation to CROSS Services using the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding.
City Administrator Riley Grams said, “Back in August of this year, CROSS Food Shelf reached out to the city of Osseo looking for some funding from the American Rescue Plan Act funds that the city received this year. Their request was for $12,000 annually for the next three years, so totaling $36,000.”
CROSS would be using the funds for providing basic needs and ongoing support for families impacted by the pandemic. This includes the Peace of Mind Financial Assistance program, which assists families at risk of losing their home, and with CROSS Food programs to provide healthy food choices for families.
Grams said this donation was an acceptable use of ARPA funds.
Councilor Juliana Hultstrom said, “I am very much in favor of supporting them with our ARPA funds. I feel if we are able, that we should give the amount that they have requested.”
A question was raised by councilor Alicia Vickerman as to if the city had to donate over a three-year period. Grams said no, that the city could give everything in a one-time donation.
Councilor Harold Johnson said, “I would like to know what we have currently from the amount we received during 2021 as a balance in those funds.” Grams said the city has received $149,600 in ARPA funds, with a balance of approximately $139,000 left.
The council was all in favor of making the one-time donation to CROSS.
TECHNOLOGY UPGRADES
The council also heard from Grams about technology upgrades for the city’s overall system.
Each year, city staff and the Risk Management Committee meet with the IT consultants to discuss needs and tech upgrades.
Grams said there were five outdated computers that needed to be replaced for a total cost of $11,220. A total of 11 wireless access points located throughout City Hall, the police department, fire department and public works buildings need to be upgraded for a total of $6,239. Two security systems need to be upgraded for a one-time cost of $746 and a monthly cost of $825.
A total of $18,205 for these upgrades would be paid for out of the cable fund. The monthly $825 fee would be paid out of the general fund budget.
The council approved the technology upgrades.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
RENEWED the residential recycling grant agreement with Hennepin County.
ACCEPTED the additional $4,743 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. This is an additional amount of funds the city can use to pay for COVID-related items.
APPROVED the new liquor and tobacco license for ZR’s Mainstreet Liquor Inc. Princeton Liquors on Central Avenue is in the process of transferring ownership.
APPROVED making the 2016 Ford explorer squad car and 2001 Buick Lesabre (a DWI seizure) as surplus property to be auctioned.
