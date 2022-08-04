Osseo considers special events

Two special event permits were approved at the July 25 Osseo City Council meeting. These summer events include a Pinewood Derby, car show and singing/storytelling.
Union Speed and Style summer event
The first event is a Pinewood Derby and small car show hosted by Union Speed and Style from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
Jordan Dickinson said, “We’ve teamed up with some of our friends in a car club [Delinquents Car Club] down in the cities. We’d like to do a join car show and Pinewood Derby.”
The derby event will be located inside Union Speed and Style, 340 Central Ave, or right outside in front of the building. He said anyone can sign up to participate in the derby.
“We are hoping to be able to close down a few of the streets,” Dickinson said.
Cars would be displayed on several streets in Osseo, including Central Avenue from Second to Fifth Streets and along Fourth and Fifth Streets next to Boerboom Veterans Park. The show will feature vintage motorcycles, and customized vintage cars and vans.
There would also be some vendors located in the park.
City Administrator Riley Grams said the city, with council approval, would close down those requested streets and put signs up ahead of time.
“The Dickinsons [Jordan and Jesse] have graciously said that they will walk up and down Central Avenue and talk to all the businesses,” Grams said. “Because I know that is a very important thing to take away, even for an afternoon, street parking out in front of a business.”
Councilor Alicia Vickerman asked if this event would be an annual thing. Dickinson said they would like the event to happen every year if the response is good.
Vickerman wondered if the size of this show would be similar to the InterMarque show. Dickinson said the spring car show has about 200 cars, and the Union Speed and Style show could have that many.
“We have already met as a staff with the event organizers,” Grams said. “As the cars come in for the show, if we found that the last block isn’t fully needed, we can simply open that up.”
The council approved the special event permit and the temporary closing down of streets for the Union Speed and Style Pinewood Derby and car show.
Osseo Cross Country Alumni Association event
The second event is Home Again 5, planned from 6-7:30 p.m Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Boerboom Veterans Park.
The Osseo Cross Country Alumni Association hosts this annual event, which features original songs from singer and songwriter James Hersch and storytelling by Kevin Klink. Both Hersch and Klink are Osseo High School graduates.
Grams said about 150 are expected to attend and is the same event that was sponsored last year.
The Home Again 5 event will be free and open to the public. People just need to bring a blanket or chair.
According to the special event permit, members of the Osseo Cross Country Alumni Association will provide any necessary crowd control.
The council approved the special event permit for the Osseo Cross Country Alumni Association’s Home Again 5 event.
