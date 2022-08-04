Osseo considers special events

(Graphic courtesy of the city of Osseo)

Union Speed and Style has requested a special event permit to host a pinewood derby and car show Saturday, Aug. 27, along Central Avenue.

Two special event permits were approved at the July 25 Osseo City Council meeting. These summer events include a Pinewood Derby, car show and singing/storytelling.

Union Speed and Style summer event

