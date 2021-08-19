The Osseo City Council considered a special event permit for Duffy’s annual summer party at its Aug. 9 meeting.
The event at Duffy’s will be taking place on Sept. 10 and 11.
“ This is an annual event that Duffy’s puts on. They do have plans in place for liquor service and containment in the back part of their property,” City Administrator Riley Grams said.
Duffy’s will be providing its own security for the two-day party. Karaoke will be provided from 8 p.m. to midnight both days, along with music playing throughout each day.
Grams added Police Chief Shane Mikkelson was on board with the plans. “Staff has reviewed the permit and we have no concerns at this time,” he said.
The council approved Duffy’s annual party permit request during Lions Roar.
OFFICER RESIGNATION
In other action, the council accepted the resignation of Police Officer Brendan Current, effective Aug. 11.
He started with the Osseo Police Department in May 2015. He has held positions as a use of force instructor, firearms instructor, mediation instructor and ran the youth firearms safety class.
Current said in his resignation letter to Chief Mikkelson that the new job opportunity was “too great for me to overlook.” He added in the letter, “Serving the citizens of Osseo under your command has been one of the most meaningful and rewarding endeavors I have ever been a part of. I have accomplished so many things that I once never thought would be possible... Osseo will always have a special place in my heart.”
In a staff report, Chief Mikkelson said, “He was a great asset to the police department and for the citizens of Osseo. I wish him well as he moves on to work for the Dayton Police Department.”
Administrator Grams added, “Just wanted to say thank you to Officer Current for his time here with the city of Osseo.”
Members of the City Council also expressed their thanks to Current and for his time with the city.
