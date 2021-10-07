At its Sept. 27 meeting, the Osseo City Council considered purchasing a residential property near Boerboom Memorial Park.
The council also approved changes with personnel in the police department, and approved the purchase of additional pagers for the fire department.
HOUSE PURCHASE
For many years, the city has had a long-term goal of expanding Boerboom Memorial Park, located across from City Hall, from its current half-block size to a full-block city park. Over the past seven years, the city has purchased three of the four residential properties on the eastern half of the block as they have become available.
“Now the fourth [property], owned by lovable Dorothy Clarke is now available,” City Administrator Riley Grams said. The property is located at 16 Fifth Street NE.
The council recently directed staff to negotiate a purchase agreement with the sellers. The city commissioned an appraisal of the property and valued it at $145,000.
“From there it was directed to work with the Council Risk Management Committee, with council members Harold Johnson and Larry Stelmach,” Grams said. “We eventually negotiated with the sellers on a final purchase price of $154,000. The cost of which will be coming out of the Parks [capital improvement plan] fund. We have budgeted $250,000 for the entire purchase of the property, including the demo and the clean-up.”
City Attorney Mary Tietjen drafted a purchase agreement, which was before the City Council to approve at the Sept. 27 meeting.
The approved the purchase agreement and approving the purchase of the residential property at 16 Fifth Street NE.
City staff and Tietjen will work with the seller to schedule a closing date and handle and process the closing documents.
POLICE MATTERS
The also council approved the resignation of full-time police officer David Johnson and the resignation of reserve officer Jacob Anderson.
Johnson started with the department in January 2017 as a reserve officer and in January 2020 as a full-time officer. He held positions of use of force instructor and drug recognition expert. He will be working for the Dayton Police Department
Anderson began as a reserve officer with the Osseo Police Department in June 2019. He has now taken a full-time officer position with the Corcoran Police Department.
With the resignation of Johnson, there is an opening for a full-time officer in the police department.
Police Chief Shane Mikkelson told the council an internal job posting was placed for the position. “To fill that, I’d like to hire officer [Nick] Englund,” he said.
Englund has worked for the police department since 2010 in a part-time capacity. He has also been a full-time officer since 2004 with the Champlin Police Department and then the Minneapolis Police Department. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant with Minneapolis, but stepped down and “felt it wasn’t the place for him,” according to Mikkelson.
Mikkelson added Englund has had his medical and psychological exams done. He suggested Englund start at the five-year mark for wages because of his experience.
“He fits really well,” he added of Englund. “He works really with our officers.”
The council approved the promotion of Nick Englund as a full-time officer. He officially started in his position Oct. 4.
FIRE PAGERS
At the previous meeting, the council accepted a donation from the Minnesota DNR’s Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant Program in the amount of $4,914 and a matching grant from the Osseo Fire Relief Association for 21 new pagers for the fire department.
At that time, Fire Chief Mike Phenow was going to looking into other funding options to purchase more pagers for a total of 30 pagers for the entire department.
Phenow added that in June, the department was provided with a $20,000 donation to complete various repairs to the fire trucks. Those repairs have been made and there is about $6,000 remaining from that grant.
“All I’m asking for tonight, is to apply those funds to make the whole purchase of the 30 pagers,” Phenow said at the Sept. 27 meeting.
The council approved the purchase of the pagers.
