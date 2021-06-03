At its Monday, May 24, meeting, the Osseo City Council was asked to approve posting the position for city clerk. Current City Clerk LeAnn Larson is planning to retire by the end of the year.
The council also received an update on the city’s State of Emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several recommendations were provided to the council.
POSTING FOR CITY CLERK POSITION
“I think as everyone knows, LeAnn [Larson] has decided to eventually hang it all up and retire toward the end of 2021,” City Administrator Riley Grams said. “We will be sure to send her off into retirement properly.”
He said the council needs to consider hiring her eventual replacement, who Larson has agreed to help train before her full retirement.
The city would like to hire someone with city clerk experience. The posting for the position would be kept open until it is filled, allowing the city to find the candidate who is the right fit. The salary range would be $64,379 to $81,554, with a full benefits package.
The timing of interviews of candidates will depend on the quality of the applicants. The Council HR Committee will be involved in the interviews.
The job posting will be located on the League of Minnesota Cities job website, the city’s website and its social media platforms.
Councilor Juliana Hultstrom wondered if the job could go beyond just a city clerk position. “That we could recruit somebody that would maybe also be more willing to be a multi-tasker,” she said. “Someone who could help in the finance area, where we really should have a little bit more staff in that area.”
Councilor Harold Johnson agreed. He added a strong accounting background might also be beneficial.
Grams said the city clerk position in the city is a large, stand-alone position. He said he did understand the thinking that the position could help in parts of the city like finance. “One thing you have to remember, we all in this office do a number of different things,” he added. “We’re not married directly to our one position. We all pitch in where ever we can.”
He worried that by changing the job description, it would make the pool applicants even smaller.
Councilor Larry Stelmach said he felt the city’s finance employee was adequate. He did wonder if the position could go back to a deputy clerk position, which it was about five years ago.
Councilor Alicia Vickerman thought there were more conversations to be had and felt tabling the motion was a good idea.
“The thing I struggle with is, what are we looking to add to the clerk position,” Mayor Duane Poppe asked.
Attorney Mary Tietjen said back in 2015 when the council established the positions by ordinance, the city clerk is a very unique position in city government. “The duties of a city clerk, some of them anyway, are defined by Minnesota statute which have been incorporated in your city code,” she said. “There are very specific duties and responsibilities that a city clerk has. So whoever fills that role, obviously has to have unique qualifications. As far as assigning and delegating city clerk responsibilities, I just want the council to keep in mind that is a very unique position that is governed by statute and ordinance.”
Johnson made a motion to approve posting the city clerk position as originally presented. Poppe seconded the motion.
Stelmach asked if that included salary range. Johnson said it could be discussed by the HR committee. Grams said the salary range was determined by a recent position study.
The motion failed on a 2-3 vote to approve posting the position. Stelmach, Vickerman, and Hultstrom voted against.
A work session will be held in June to discuss the position.
STATE OF EMERGENCY UPDATE
Also during the meeting, the council received a COVID-19 State of Emergency update.
Administrator Grams stated since Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order that relaxes and lifts many public health restrictions. These restrictions include lifting most capacity restrictions May 28, and most all other restrictions ending July 1.
He said due to the lifting of many restrictions the city’s Emergency Management Committee met to discuss recommendations for how the city will deal with masks and capacity limits at City Hall.
“We developed a number of recommendations for you this evening,” he said.
At City Hall, masks were no longer required after May 25. Grams said city staff was still encouraged to work from home when possible, but soon staff will be moving towards an in-office work schedule.
“We are also very much looking forward to meeting in person for our staff meetings,” he said. “We haven’t had an in-person staff meeting since probably April of last year.”
Inside events at the community center will no longer require masks. All capacity limits inside the center have also ended. The yoga and Jazzercise classes are now back to their original sizes.
Grams also mentioned the Senior Center, which meets inside the community center. “I met with Senior Center Coordinator Ann Schneider to determine sort of the best course of action for our senior’s group,” he said. The plans for the group include having Senior Bingo continue throughout June with social distancing and no food or beverage sharing.
Starting July 13, bingo will move back to its normal Thursday time slot, with 500 and cards starting up on Tuesdays.
As of May 25, all mask requirements capacity limits have ended for outdoor events as well. “We will probably still review each event as it comes up to determine what health and safety protocols should be,” Grams said.
The council was presented with a memo outlining the process to end the local emergency and ending remote council and commission meetings and returning to in-person public meetings. Grams proposed starting in-person public meetings on July 1.
“While vaccinated individuals may remove their masks in these situations, we recommend all non-vaccinated individuals do wear masks,” he added.
Councilor Johnson asked if the chairs in the council chambers would be spaced out. Grams said that was something staff could certainly look into.
Councilor Vickerman mentioned the local emergency. She said, “I would probably support starting to remove our local emergency.” Councilor Stelmach agreed.
The council approved supporting staff’s recommendations and lifting the local emergency in June.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED a special event permit for Duffy’s Summer Party for Saturday, June 26.
APPROVED a special event permit for Yellow Tree Theatre and a temporary liquor license for Omni Brewing. There will be six concerts hosted by Yellow Tree Theatre taking place at Boerboom Memorial Park starting Thursday, June 10. A brew truck and food truck would be part of this first event.
ACCEPTED the resignation of firefighter John Hegstrand.
HIRED Ben Cisewski as a part-time Public Works employee.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.