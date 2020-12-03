During its Monday, Nov. 23, meeting, the Osseo City Council considered new utility rates for residents in 2021.
The council also heard several requests from Police Chief Shane Mikkelson for the police department.
2021 UTILITY RATES
The council heard from Rebecca Kurtz, from financail advisor Ehlers and Associates, regarding utility rates for 2021.
She said in March, the City Council had expressed concerns about raising the utility rates in 2021 when many residents and businesses have been affected by the economic stresses of the pandemic.
At that time, Ehlers recommended following utility rate increases — water up 4.75%, sanitary sewer up 4% and storm sewer up 6.75%.
There are financial implications with not raising rates. With no increases in 2021, water rates would need to increase 5.75% annually from 2022 to 2029, sanitary sewer rates would increase 5% annually from 2022 to 2029, and storm sewer rates would need to increase 8% annually.
She added that smaller, regular increases are typically more manageable for residents and businesses than sudden spikes in utility bills.
“We are recommending the council move forward with these recommendations,” Kurtz said.
Councilor Harold Johnson asked if these new rates would begin in January. Kurtz said they would.
Councilor Juliana Hultstrom asked, “What is our annual percentage raise from Maple Grove for the water purchases? Is that like 5%?”
City Administrator Riley Grams said it was 5%.
The council approved setting the water user fees, sanitary user fees, and storm water utility fees in 2021 with the rate increases.
POLICE DEPARTMENT ITEMS
Police Chief Shane Mikkelson also came before the council with several requests.
First, he asked the council to allow the purchase of Simunition training gear, which is used in realistic scenario training for use of force situations that officers may encounter while working.
The equipment would include three handguns, two bolts for old rifles, protective gear for officers and rounds for each gun. The ammunition will be marking and non-marking rounds. “Marking ammo is when you actually shoot its shoots out a little paintball, so it’s almost like playing paintball but you can see where people are hit and if you’re accurate or not,” Mikkelson said.
The cost for the equipment is $4,816.
“What it’s going to allow us to do is use realistic scenario training,” he said. “Using actors, we can put together different types of training together to show our officers real-life scenarios that they will see out on the street. It will also allow us to push our de-escalation and communication with our officers.”
The council approved the purchase of the Simunition equipment.
The second item before the council was the request to purchase four less-lethal shotguns. These shotguns would use ammunition that would cause pain.
Mikkelson added, “We will not have any live rounds anywhere in the police department for a shotgun.”
The cost of the four shotguns is $3,810, but the department will be receiving $200 for trading in two older shotguns.
He said this would give officers a lethal or less-lethal option when out on patrol. These less-lethal shotguns could be used during a situation with a knife or a bat, not a gun situation.
The council approved the purchase of the less-lethal shotguns.
Finally, Mikkelson asked the council to consider assigning Officer David Johnson to the West Command Mobile Field Force, a group of 250 officers from police agencies in the county that assist participation agencies with any civil unrest.
The force is run with an executive board from the Hennepin Chiefs of Police.
“Those agencies that do place officers with this group will be able to use this group if there is civil unrest [in their city],” he said.
Johnson could be called back from the force at any time if it doesn’t work out.
The council approved Johnson’s reassignment.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the bids for the water meter replacement project and awarded the contract to Ferguson for $399,175. Current water meters and water meter software is over 20 years old.
APPROVED winter season hires of Hunter Confair and Grant Dehmer. They will be helping public works crews with snow removal on City Hall sidewalks, parking lots, ADA ramps, Boerboom and Sipe Park sidewalks.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.