The Osseo City Council looked into an additional technology option that would allow the council to conduct hybrid meetings.
The council also considered a new position in the fire and public works departments.
Hybrid council meeting option
“We have been looking into allowing for a hybrid video option for council members who may need to be absent from council meetings in-person,” City Administrator Riley Grams said.
Currently, the council chamber’s tech set-up is not able to provide a hybrid option (both in-person and remote access for council meetings).
Grams said the city has been working with Tim Gaffron with CCX media and also brought in Alpha Video to look at the city’s technology set-up and what needs it may have. Alpha Video provided the city with a videoconferencing proposal for the council to consider.
It would take 16-24 weeks for the hybrid video option to be completed. Equipment would need to be ordered and delivered. Video training would also be provided for up to three people. The cost for the project is $13,660, which could come from the Cable Fund or ARPA Funds. Either option could cover the full cost.
“I like the proposal,” Councilor Larry Stelmach said.
Councilor Juliana Hultstrom agreed. She said the proposal was a great price and a good way to go.
Both Stelmach and Hultstrom were in support.
Councilor Harold Johnson asked what the difference was between the proposed option and what the city currently has.
Mike Pouh, with Alpha Video, said, “You will be using the system you are using right now. It’s incorporating this [videoconferencing] system into your AV and production system at the council chamber. It would add these features to your council chambers system.”
Mayor Duane Poppe asked how the new system would work. Pouh said a laptop would be placed at the city clerk’s spot and they would use their laptop to allow the communication between those attending remotely and connecting to the existing system. He added that the new system would not affect or make any changes to the CCX broadcast of meetings.
The council approved the proposal from Alpha Video to allow for videoconferencing options for elected officials.
Public services administrative assistant
Fire Chief Mike Phenow told the council he had been discussing the idea of adding a part-time Administrative Assistant for Public Services with Administrator Grams.
He said there is a lot of administrative overhead with the department that he has been able to take on, but taking on the day-to-day administrative work has impeded his ability to continue with developing core documents, budgeting, and improving core processes.
This position would be dedicated to recruiting, hiring, and coordinating initial training. This employee would also work on scheduling, communications, records management, bookkeeping and equipment checks.
“There were some discussions more recently of also having this person do some similar type work for the public works department, which I think is a good addition to this,” Phenow said.
Johnson asked where this person would office out of. Phenow said there were a couple of options - in the City Hall administrative office, the fire meeting room or a desk area in the dispatch room.
Stelmach said he liked the idea of the position and how it could also benefit the public works department.
The council approved the description for the administrative assistant for Public Services, along with posting the position.
Other
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the hiring of Nicholas Englund as a part-time police officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.