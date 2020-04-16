The Osseo City Council at its Monday, April 13, meeting considered approving a point of distribution for a mass vaccine deployment for city employees.
The council also approved waiving utility late fees for the first two quarters of 2020.
POINT OF DISTRIBUTION
Police Chief Shane Mikkelson presented the council with an option for the city to have a distribution site at City Hall for city employees in the event of a mass vaccine deployment.
This will allow the city to have all of its employees, council members and their families receive a vaccine at City Hall instead of waiting at a public distribution site for a vaccine. “This is to keep the continuity of government running,” Mikkelson said. “This would only be used in a stated emergency, and we have one of those currently.”
Councilor Harold Johnson asked who be administering the medication, whether it be a pill or shot. Mikkelson said staff at City Hall would be the dispensing site. “If it’s pills, we basically dispense those ourselves,” he said. “If it’s shots and inter-muscular, which is most vaccines, those can be self-administered.”
According to Mikkelson this happens when “the Minnesota Department of Health and Hennepin Public Health make agreements with cities to have a closed point of distribution of vaccines.”
He added that talks about this started before the COVID-19 pandemic. “Now, I guess, it seems very on the front burner,” he said.
He added if needed, the Department of Health or Hennepin Public Health would assist city staff in the vaccine distribution.
An agreement with both the Minnesota Department of Health and Hennepin Department of Health is needed to be made for the city to have a closed point of distribution.
The council approved the motion for the agreement.
UTILITY LATE FEES
Also during the meeting, City Administrator Riley Grams told the council that Osseo and many other surrounding cities have been helping residents and business owners who may be struggling right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One example would be, possibly, to consider waiving late fees for quarterly utility billings,” he said.
Typically, the late utility penalties range from $3,000 to $6,000 each quarter.
Councilor Larry Stelmach asked if late fees weren’t collected, “What was staff talking about as far as where the money would come from, because we still have to pay for the water that comes in?”
Grams said people would still be paying for their water, only the late fees wouldn’t be collected.
The council approved waiving the late utility fees for quarters one and two for 2020.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED a conditional use permit request with conditions for Auto Start, Inc. to conduct automotive sales and major automotive repair use with incidental storage of auto wrecking at 108 Broadway Street West.
ADOPTED 4 -1 the assessment roll for the 2020 street project. Councilor Johnson voted against. He expressed removing the sidewalk portion of the street project to help the residents save money during this time of pandemic.
