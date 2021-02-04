At the beginning of the Jan. 25 Osseo City Council meeting, Harold Johnson was sworn in as a councilor. Johnson was reelected to the council in the November election.
The council also considered hiring for the vacant city accountant position.
There was also an approval of a new training tracker system contract for the police department.
NEW CITY ACCOUNTANT
The council considered hiring Shelly Cisewski as the new city accountant.
City Administrator Riley Grams said the vacant position was posted and more than 50 applications were received. The applications were scored and reviewed by city staff. Interviews were conducted in December with the top two candidates by the city staff and the Council Human Resources Committee. A third candidate removed their application from consideration just prior to the interviews.
The committee determined Cisewski was the best candidate for the position. “Shelly really impressed us with her knowledge of public finance and a lot of her previous experience and educational background,” Grams added.
Cisewski has worked in the financial field for most of her career as an office manager, bookkeeper, payroll specialist, human resources and as a finance clerk. “When I saw this opportunity pop up on the Osseo sign that I drive by all the time, I was more than excited to apply,” Cisewski told the council. “I was very excited to apply and find out I was the top candidate. I really am looking forward to working for the city of Osseo. I’ve been in the area for many, many years and have great ties to it.”
The council approved the hiring and Cisewski is anticipated to start in her new role with the city Feb. 10.
POLICE TRAINING CONTRACT
The council approved contracting with Certified Crime Fighter for training compliance for Osseo police officers.
Osseo Police Chief Shane Mikkelson said the department had been using Frontline Training Tracker to keep track of the training mandates for each officer. He said it is a cloud-based system that worked for the department.
He said this past summer the Minnesota Legislature mandated changes with training. “Quite a few changes as far as what’s required for our agency training,” he said.
Certified Crime Fighter is a Minnesota-based training system that will help the department track training and set up the paperwork that needs to be sent to the state for training compliance and reimbursement. This system costs $576 a year, which is a savings of $324 from the previous system used by the department.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED a rezoning request for properties located at 216 Fourth Avenue SE and 400 Second Street SE from highway commercial to residential.
HIRED Luke Wills as a part-time seasonal public works position working with snow removal.
APPROVED the 2021 official City Council appointments and the citizen appointments.
