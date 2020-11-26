Osseo cancels Minidazzle, community center events

With the recent restriction orders from Gov. Tim Walz and the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Osseo City Council took action at its Monday, Nov. 24, meeting to cancel and pause events scheduled in the city.
“In the wake of the sharp increase in COVID cases in and around Minnesota, the city has engaged in some discussions to consider some actions to protect our residents and our staff members,” City Administrator Riley Grams said.
He cited the restrictions put in place by Walz, which will last until at least Dec. 18, which limits gatherings to no more than 10 people and not more than three households. Grams said these restrictions create some difficulties for the on-going activities at the community center. The restrictions also put doubt on the city’s annual Minidazzle event, which attracts a few hundred people to Boerboom Memorial Park.
“Looking at the list of restrictions, the city’s Emergency Management Committee did discuss several events and made up a list of new recommendations for the council to consider,” he said.
There were six new recommendations before the council.
Yoga and Jazzercise will not be allowed until the restrictions are lifted or changed.
The Osseo seniors group gathering at the community center would also need to be on hold, although Senior Center Coordinator Ann Schneider had already stopped the senior gatherings before the governor’s order after seeing the rise in cases.
All the rentals and events at the community center will be canceled through Dec. 18.
Employees at City Hall will move to a staggered work schedule. Two of the four full-time employees will work in the office each day and the other two will work remotely. “This will allow City Hall to remain open to walk-in traffic and to help answer phones while reducing overall exposure to our employees,” Grams said.
The committee also recommended the annual Minidazzle celebration be canceled. “Do we want a city event where we are suggesting a few hundred people gather?” Grams asked. “I just don’t think that’s a good look for the city. It’s just not the right time to hold such an event.”
Finally, there will be no warming house – a confined space with poor ventilation – at the ice rink. The rink will still be flooded for ice skating.
“I don’t like canceling events in the city,” Grams said. “It’s unfortunate we are in this position, nation-wide and globally, but the idea here is to slow the spread and try and keep everybody as safe as we possibly can.”
The council agreed with the suggestions. There was some discussion on how city employees can work effectively from their homes.
Councilor Mark Schulz said one of the things he and other residents have had a hard time with is calling a city employee and having to wait for a response. He wondered if some of the CARES funds could be used to purchase phones for those employees working at home. The employees would be able to answer or make calls from a pay-as-you-go phone instead of using their home phones.
Grams said that currently, staff working from home receive an email with a voicemail. Then the employee will have to either call back from their home phone or can call back within 24 hours from their office phone at City Hall. He said the city could buy them a pay-as-you-go phone where the employee’s City Hall number would roll over onto the cell phone when they are working remotely.
The council was in favor of purchasing pay-as-you-go cell phones for city employees to use. “What I would prefer to see in the name of customer service, is if someone is working remotely, that the community has access to them via the phone that can just roll over to them,” said Councilor Larry Stelmach.
The council approved the recommendations from the committee, allowing employees to have city-purchased phones while working remotely, and will revisit the recommendations at a Dec. 28 council meeting.
