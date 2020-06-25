At its June 22 meeting, the Osseo City Council took up new action related to the police department’s body cameras, which were recently purchased.
On June 8, the council authorized the department to purchase body worn-cameras for the police officers.
“According to Minnesota statute, it is a written policy governing body-worn cameras that part of the process for a police department to institute the body-worn camera program we have to be able to community feedback,” Chief Shane Mikkelson said. “What I am asking from the council is to direct staff to post the body-worn camera policy and take public comment via email or mail.”
He also asked the council to set a public hearing for July 27 during the City Council meeting. The state statute makes having an opportunity for public comment at a regularly scheduled council meeting another part of the process.
The council approved both requests from Mikkelson.
A copy of the body-worn camera policy will be available for review on the city’s its website. After viewing the policy, people would be directed to leave comments via mail (Osseo Police Department, 415 Central Ave., Osseo, MN 55369) or email (osseopd@ci.osseo.mn.us).
“Give us your feedback on the policy, and also give us feedback on whether we should or shouldn’t have a body-worn camera with our officers,” he said. “We want your public comment. We want your feedback.”
Once the 30 days are up, Mikkelson said he would come back to the council on July 27 with all the comments and changes so a final policy could be adopted and body-worn cameras use could be implemented.
Councilor Larry Stelmach had mentioned during the recent Public Safety Advisory Committee meeting it was statedthat the digital information generated from the cameras will be logged and no one in the department would have the ability to alter any videos.
Mikkelson added that officers would have the discretion not to turn on the body cameras. This would be used in instances where an officer would be saying “hi” to someone. But if an officer is any type of evidence-producing situation, the camera would have to be turned on. “So traffic stop, anything that has to do with report taking, any time they are talking to a suspect or victim, that is totally different,” he said.
