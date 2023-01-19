The Osseo City Council approved a new tobacco license for The Gr8 Vape at its Jan. 9 meeting.
At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Duane Poppe and councilors Mark Schulz and Juliana Hultstrom were given the oath of office. They were each elected to their position during the election last November.
New tobacco license
City Administrator Riley Grams presented the City Council with the request from The Gr8 Vape for a tobacco license for its new business, located at 229 First Ave. NE. The owner and manager would be Josh Haron.
“He has indicated he would like to sell retail vape and tobacco products, with the intention to specialize in THC products,” Grams said of Haron. “He has been informed that the city does currently have a moratorium in place on THC sales.”
City staff has collected prorated fees per city code for the remainder of the license period, which is through June 30. The Police Department also conducted a background investigation.
“I also did receive an email this afternoon from the [building] property owner ... which basically gave her approval of the business moving into her spot,” Grams said.
The council opened the meeting up to public comment, but there was none.
Hultstrom was in favor of the project. “I think that this will be a new business and a new venture for Osseo,” she said. “And possibly our test drive when we put our THC ordinance in place.”
Councilor Harold Johnson asked if smoking and vaping would be allowed on the premises. Grams said it would not be allowed, as the business would be sales only.
Councilor Mark Schulz said he supported the new business. He was concerned with the fact that the city’s application process only needs a background check conducted on only one of the three business owners. He wondered if in the future the city could amend its process to include all owners of a business.
The council then approved the new tobacco license for The Gr8 Vape.
Other
In other action, the council:
RECEIVED a summary from a closed session on Dec. 12 that reviewed the performance of the city administrator. At that meeting, the City Council gave its approval of Administrator Grams.
HIRED police reserve officer Shawn Muschik. He was previously an Osseo reserve from 2016 to 2018.
