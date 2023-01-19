The Osseo City Council approved a new tobacco license for The Gr8 Vape at its Jan. 9 meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Duane Poppe and councilors Mark Schulz and Juliana Hultstrom were given the oath of office. They were each elected to their position during the election last November.

