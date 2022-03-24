The Osseo City Council approved this year’s Osseo Youth Sports programming schedule at its March 14 meeting.
For the past several years, the city has provided sports programming for youth living in Osseo and surrounding cities with help from Revolutionary Sports. Last year, there was a 77% increase in participation in the recreational programs over the 2019 applications.
Community Management Coordinator Joe Amerman said the program would look similar this year as it has in past years with the same sports. These include soccer, tennis, basketball, baseball, t-ball, softball and flag football.
“It’s going to be on the same nights, Mondays and Wednesdays, throughout the summer,” he said. “The times will be the same as they have been in the past years.”
Sports run between 5 p.m. for younger children and about 7:15 p.m. for the oldest children. Each program runs for about 45 minutes.
There will be some differences this year. “The two big changes come in the form of registration pricing and the actual length of the sessions,” Amerman said. “When I say sessions I mean we have three sessions a summer. They will run for four weeks this summer as opposed to five weeks like in the past.”
He said Revolutionary Sports is instituting this change across all its programs. This would allow coaches to moves from city to city if needed and cover staff shortages.
The sessions will begin in mid-May with the third session ending in late August.
The change in pricing for this year will be increasing over last year. “Revolutionary Sports charges the city a flat rate per child participating in the session,” Amerman said. “The city is then able to set the registration fee it charges to participants on whatever level is deemed necessary, based on the city’s goals.”
The charges are a smaller rate for Osseo residents and a slightly higher rate for non-Osseo residents. This year the fees will be $46.50 for residents and $59.50 for non-residents.
Councilor Alicia Vickerman said this still puts the city’s program among the most affordable options in the metro. “Unfortunately, we had to raise prices a little bit, but I think it’s still really within people’s means if they are looking to get a good value but not have to pay too much,” she said.
Registration is now open for these sports programs. Visit the city’s website at discoverosseo.com
In other action, the council:
APPROVED reestablishing the precinct and polling place at Osseo City Hall, 415 Central Ave.
