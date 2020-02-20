At its Feb. 10 meeting, the Osseo City Council approved two new options for summer daycamps. One is a weekly camp with a field trip once a week. The other is LEGO-based STEM camp.
In a related matter, the council considered youth sports classes from Revolutionary Sports.
The council also approved this year’s Movies and Music in the Park events.
SUMMER DAY CAMPS
City Planner Nancy Abts presented the council with two summer daycamp options for area residents.
The first is offered by Osseo resident and owner of Mind Body Soul, Dori Trossen. The daycamp would run in the summer for students entering grades kindergarten to fifth grade (ages 5 to 11). There would be a registration cap of 30 students for the regular weekly camp, with an option of another 30 registration slots for field trips on Wednesdays. This daycamp would be hosted at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and at Sipe Park.
“In an agreement with Osseo ... the city handles the registration and promotes the program and the service provider provides the service and invoices the city for those services,” Abts said.
The proposal for the camp is $135 for a week of participation and a $55 drop-in rate for the field trips only, along with a $25 registration charge the city would retain. Dates of the camp run from June 15 to Aug. 26, with no camp on July 3. Some of the field trips include: Valleyfair, State Capital, Oliver Kelly Farm, Fort Snelling, Minnesota History Center, Twins game and Feed My Starving Children.
Councilor Harold Johnson asked if there were chaperones helping.
Trossen said, “There will be two to three people on depending on what the ratio is.”
Councilor Mark Schulz said he was in favor of this daycamp. He said, “It’s another option that’s being able to serve the recreational demands of our children and people during the summer.”
The council approved the service provider agreement with Mind Body Soul LLC for summer daycamp.
The second daycamp proposal was from Play-well TEKnologies. This daycamp is LEGO-based STEM camp. Abts said this camp would be Aug. 24 to 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Youth ages, 7 to 12, would be able to participate. The camp will meet in the fire department meeting room at Osseo City Hall.
The curriculum is designed by engineers and refined by teachers. Over 20,000 LEGO pieces are provided.
“I was in communication with the area manager,” Abts said. “He’s pretty confident that starting off with just one week of programming was the best way to go the first time this is offered in Osseo.”
The cost for this $250 per participant. The city would, again, be the place for registration.
Councilor Larry Stelmach expressed his approval. “It’s really nice to see something STEM-based coming to keep the kids busy.”
The council approved the service provider agreement with Play-well TEKnologies for summer daycamp.
YOUTH SPORTS CLASSES
Abts also presented the council with a proposal for the 2020 youth summer recreation classes, which would be provided by Revolutionary Sports. The city has worked with this group for the past three years to provide recreational programming.
The city takes the registrations and forwards the information to RevSports before the programs begin. RevSports then handles all the staffing and logistics.
The proposal includes continuing the five-week program sessions, which include soccer, softball, basketball, t-ball, tennis, and flag football.
“In the past we had offered a specific rain dates pre-planned at the beginning of the summer just in case some bad weather came along,” Abts said. “Revolutionary Sports found that there was a lot of up take for that. So instead of scheduling rain dates, they are looking at offering a voucher for a class later on in the season.”
Families interesting in trying out a sport before registering for a class, can attend a Saturday morning “Training Camp.” Fee rates have been adjusted this year. Now RevSports is looking to collect an additional $2.50 per student per five-week class.
Additional details on classes offered, costs and where to sign up will be in the city’s spring 2020 newsletter.
The council approved the extension of agreement for services with Revolutionary Sports for 2020.
MUSIC/MOVIES IN THE PARK
The council also approved the 2020 Music and Movies in the Parks events. This year events would run Tuesdays from June 9 through Aug. 25.
The movies scheduled include: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “Aladdin,” “Playing with Fire,” “Coco,” “Maleficent,” and “Frozen II.”
Performances scheduled are: Teddy Bear Band, Beyond the Trees, Bluedog, Led Penny, Classic Big Band, Dirty Shorts Brass Band, Spark School of Music, and Snake Discovery.
There was one new item this year. “There is an opportunity to host yoga in the park presentation,” Abts said. “Michelle, from Jai Dee, recommended that Nautical Bowls come to town and in order to build a synergy with that, she was also interested in adding a class earlier on in the evening.”
There are also a variety of new food trucks that will be coming most of the evenings.
OTHER
In other matters, the council:
APPROVED the Recreation Rebate program for youth ages 13 to 17.
APPOINTED James Killmer to the Heritage Preservation Commission to a term ending Dec. 31, 2021.
APPROVED 2-hour parking during normal business hours Monday to Friday for the curbline directly in front of Scene Clean on First Street. S.E. with signs and paint on the curb.
