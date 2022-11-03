At its Oct. 24 meeting, the Osseo City Council discussed an event permit for a Small Business Saturday request, which includes closing a portion of Central Avenue.
The council also declared surplus property to send out to auction.
Small Business Saturday
Community Management Coordinator Joe Amerman informed the council that a special event permit application was submitted for a Small Business Saturday for the city’s businesses. The event would be Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“If you remember, one of the components to last year’s proposals was to close the street (Central Avenue) from Second to Third and create sort of a pedestrian market atmosphere,” he said.
Last year, the City Council did not approve the street closure. The request this year from Ashley Cook with Annabelle House, on behalf of multiple business owners, would be to close Central Avenue from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Amerman said Public Works Director Nick Waldbillig stated he could have barricades for the street closure out the night before.
Councilor Alicia Vickerman said this year’s setup looked to be planned better this year. “I like that the businesses themselves are making the request,” she added.
Business owner Kerstin Schulz said all the businesses along Central Avenue were asked to participate and that a fee from the business is to be included.
Councilor Juliana Hultstrom said she was concerned the council had received word from Dean’s Supermarket that it was not in favor of the road closure as Saturday is a busy day for the business. It was pointed out that Central Avenue would be closed just south of the lights at Central and Third.
“There are 25 individual contacts this year, in this area, that are advocating and saying ‘please’ to us this time,” Councilor Larry Stelmach said. “Twenty-five to one is a notable number.”
Councilor Harold Johnson felt that taking away 21 critical parking spots on that block on a Saturday was a bad idea. He added there was not a lot of additional parking off the side streets.
Schulz said all the businesses were aware of the blocked-off parking that would be a part of the event, and those businesses were not concerned.
In a 4-1 vote, the council approved the street closure for the Small Business Saturday event Nov. 26. Johnson voted against.
Surplus property
Also during the meeting, Police Chief Shane Mikkelson said there were several items that are surplus property that can be sold and deposited into the city’s bank account.
The department seized vehicles and some cash during DWI arrests. The city attorney has certified all the vehicles and the city has all the vehicle tiles from cases from 2017 to 2021.
A leather wallet with $25.25 in cash and $5 in cash was recovered. The vehicles seized include a 2005 Dodge Caravan, a 2001 Acura, a 2001 Ford Explorer and a 2008 Mercury Mountaineer.
“We’ve waited four or five years and nobody has come to claim it,” Mikkelson said of the property.
The vehicles will be auctioned off, with the proceeds placed in the department’s seizure fund. All the cash will be deposited into the general fund.
The council declared city property as surplus and authorized its sale.
Other
In other action, the council:
APPROVED a tax increment financing district for the Hall Sweeney housing development project on the eastern side of the 600 block of Central Avenue. The project would combine five properties (commercial buildings, a single-family home and a vacant lot) along the Central Avenue block into a single lot and then redevelop the site into a 143-unit, four-story apartment building.
