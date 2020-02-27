The Osseo City Council approved a request for an Elks Lodge to be located in the city at its Monday, Feb. 24, meeting.
The council also took the time to honor Barb Plzak for her 15 years of service on the Planning Commission.
The subjects of a resident watershed commission appointment and a street tree study were also discussed.
ELKS REQUEST
The council approved granting a conditional use permit for Elks Lodge #44.
City Planner Nancy Abts presented to the council a request for an Elks Lodge to be located in Osseo at 315 Sixth Avenue SE.
The lodge would provide liquor service with a club on-sale liquor license, an entertainment area with stage and space for club meetings and assembly, charitable gambling, and administrative offices.
The Elks have operated at a location in Brooklyn Park. There were no land use complaints reported from Brooklyn Park.
Abts said the club currently has about 175 members, with 150 of those members residing in the metro area. The lodge has regular Wednesday night meetings, which draw about 15 members. General membership meeting draw 30 to 40 members.
The club is proposing to operate from 4:30 to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday. If attendance is low on a weeknight, it often closes at 9 p.m.
Abts said there was discussion about potential for public street congestion. “We do believe a use like the Elks Lodge would generate more trips per day than an office space of the similar size,” she added. “However, when we’re looking at the trip generation for something like a liquor service with minimal food service use, we’re expecting it to be less.”
The city code also allows for off street parking for the use.
The issue of safety was addressed. Conditions for the approval include the applicant maintaining appropriate lighting of the building entrance and parking lot, and installing security cameras at the building’s entrance and near the bar.
A stop sign will be added at the end of Sixth Avenue SE, at the request of the Planning Commission. City Administrator Riley Grams said, “A couple of residents thought it might be a good idea to include a stop sign on the south side of Sixth Avenue SE. Just talking internally with staff ... we didn’t really see an issue with.”
Councilor Harold Johnson asked the applicant a few questions. He wondered if there would be food served at the lodge. Applicant Jerry Shoults said there would be limited bar food, such as pizzas, microwavable hamburgers and hot dogs.
Johnson also stated he viewed the property. “I don’t see any handicapped parking,” he said. “Is handicapped parking something that would be necessary for you?” Shoults said he felt it was something that should be required, allocating at least two spots.
Councilor Larry Stelmach asked Shoults if he would speak more about the organization and the donations it gives back. Shoults said, “Whatever community we would be in, we have the opportunity to apply for grants through our national organization. We do fund raisers to give money back. And we also have two foundations that contribute to us to give to specific types of needs — youth and veterans. That actuates to about $30,000 a year if we go the full amount.”
HONORING BARB PLZAK
Also during the meeting, the City Council recognized and honored Barb Plzak for her 15 years of service on the Planning Commission. Several of those years, she served as chair.
“Recently, she had to resign her post to focus on some other duties,” Administrator Grams said. “Because of her lengthy time here at the Planning Commission for the city of Osseo we wanted to take just a quick opportunity to thank her and honor her this evening.”
He added it takes a special person to give back to their community in this way, and that it was a pleasure working along side her for years.
WATERSHED APPOINTMENT
There has been discussion about a resident appointment to the Shingle Creek and West Mississippi Watershed Management Commission.
At the Jan. 13 council meeting, resident John Roach was appointed to the commission as an alternate. Administrator Grams said the past, the council has always appointed two council members. Roach, a new resident, was appointed as he had served on the commission when he was a resident of Brooklyn Park.
Grams said, “Shortly thereafter, it was brought to the attention of city staff that the vacancy notice must be published at least once in the newspaper. City Attorney Mary Tietjen researched MN Statute 103B.227 and indeed noted that it does include a provision that states that vacancies on watershed management boards are to be published at least once in a newspaper.”
Tietjen also noted that this provision is rarely followed as the city usually appoints two council members to the commission and not residents.
Councilor Johnson stated that since was the person who suggested Roach, that Roach should be removed from the appointment and to have a councilor appointed to the commission and next year open up the position to residents next year.
Councilor Stelmach said he did not prefer the idea of having interested residents wait a year to apply. He suggested having Roach stay seated temporarily as the seat vacancy is published in the newspaper. Then the council can decide which candidate to appoint permanently after all the applications are reviewed.
The council then approved leaving Roach as the alternate to the watershed commission while publishing the seat vacancy in the paper, allowing any interested resident to apply and then appointing someone to the seat.
STREET TREE STUDY
In other matters, Planner Abts presented the council with a proposed street tree study by WSB.
On Jan. 13, the council approved an agreement for Hennepin County’s 2020 Healthy Tree Canopy funding. The agreement included $10,000 for studying conditions which would need to be met to plan new trees.
The study would provide research to the city’s Public Works Department. The study would also evaluate possibly reconfiguring the use of the right of way in a future street reconstruction area to determine if streets may need to be narrowed or parking lanes removed to accommodate street trees. The residential area of study will be Eighth and Ninth Avenues NE, which have been preliminary identified for a street project in 2021.
The council was presented with a proposal from WSB and a consulting arborist to complete the work for the city.
Councilor Johnson said the staff report implied that trees would be put back in the boulevards. “Is that correct?” he asked. “It appeared to me, on this 2021 street project, we’re going to be putting trees in the boulevard.”
Abts said, “This proposal is for a study to evaluate where that is feasible, what conditions would make it realistic to have trees in the boulevard.”
Administrator Grams added the study would explore the possibility, but it doesn’t necessarily mean trees will be going into the boulevards.
The study is expected to be complete by June.
