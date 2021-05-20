Osseo approves purchase of new speed display units for police department

At the May 10 Osseo City Council meeting, the council approved the purchase of three new mobile speed display units for the police department.
The council also discussed improvements to the city’s lift stations.
PORTABLE RADAR SPEED SIGNS
Osseo Police Chief Shane Mikkelson asked the council to approve the purchase of three mobile speed display units.
“One of our biggest complaints in the summertime is car speeds in town,” Mikkelson said.
He added the department has a couple of speed trailers that it has been using, but these trailers are old and out of date. The cost of a new speed trailer would be around $15,000, according to Mikkelson.
He suggested the department start using portable speed display signs. These units are made by the company Shield and would be 15 inches in size. They can attach to any pole and come with solar panels to keep the battery charged.
The signs would display the speed a driver is going. “If it’s above the [posted] speed limit, then it would have a white flashing light that would flash for someone to slow down,” Mikkelson added.
He felt having three signs would allow the department to hit multiple areas of the city at one time. These signs can be moved around the city or keep in one place.
“It gives us more options,” he said. “It gives us mobility. They are smaller so they are easier to place. They fit on just about any pole that the city may own.”
Three mobile speed display units would cost $13,869.
The council expressed they felt the signs were a good idea and approved the purchase.
LIFT STATION IMPROVEMENTS
The council heard from City Engineer Lee Gustafson, with WSB, about proposed improvements to the city’s three lift stations and to implement a supervisory control and data acquisition system.
The improvements to lift station 1 include replacing the pumps, valves, piping, and electrical and mechanical systems. There would also be repairs to the above-ground building. The roof hatch and floor opening would be relocated.
Improvements to lift stations 2 and 3 include replacing the pumps, valves, piping, top slab, hatch, vent and electrical controls.
The final part of the project would be to install the supervisory control and data acquisition system with a master panel and computer at the public works building. This system allows for communication and monitoring of all three lift stations.
“These proposed improvements would extend the serviceable life of these lift stations, reduce clogging and maintenance frequency,” Gustafson said. “It would also enable remote monitoring of these lift stations so proper action can be taken if something malfunctions at the lift station.”
The city received one bid from Minger Construction Companies, Inc. for a total of $1.59 million.
City Administrator Riley Gram said the funds to cover the project costs will come from the proceeds from a utility bond that was approved in 2020.
The council accepted the bids and awarded the contract for the improvements to the lift stations and system improvements to Minger Construction Companies, Inc.
Construction is anticipated to begin in June and be mostly completed by November.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.