At its Monday, Feb. 10, meeting the Osseo City Council approved a new physical and mental health plan for members of the Osseo Police Department.
This plan will help officers keep mentally and physically healthy, especially dealing with stressful jobs and situations.
Police Chief Shane Mikkelson said the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association has a Mind, Body and Soul initiative for officer wellness. After doing some of his own research, he decided he wanted to institute a similar program within the Osseo Police Department.
Chief Mikkelson has been an officer for 23 years. “I’ve kind of seen it all, done it all, been a part of everything,” he said. “And I still, to this day, have nightmares when it comes to certain issues that I’ve dealt with in this job.”
He also said he had been on too many calls of officers in crisis. He said when he and other officers deal with traumas and see the suffering, it really affects them.
The first step Chief Mikkelson took with the Officer Wellness program was to have Dr. Paul Nystrom come and speak to the department last year about stress, diet, mental and physical health.
At the end of 2019, the contract between the city and the LELS (Law Enforcement Labor Services) Local #182 was settled. Part of that contract stated the city will supply gym memberships to the department and the officers will have attend at least one meeting with a mental health therapist per year.
Chief Mikkelson has researched and found two area gyms and two therapists. The gyms are Anytime Fitness (with locations all over the metro) and Get It Done Fitness (in Osseo). The cost is $3,072 per year for all eight employees (or $32 per month per employee) at Anytime Fitness. The cost at Get It Done Fitness was $1,200 a year for the open gym, $1,560 a year with gym and one class per week, or $2,160 a year with two classes per week.
As for the therapy aspect, the two therapy offices he received proposals from were Jordan Consulting (in Maple Grove) and Threads of Hope Counseling (Brooklyn Park and Osseo). Beth Jordan runs Jordan Consulting and is a retired police officer. She comes with POST certified training options on mental health, family issues, PTSD and stress. Krista Newman runs Threads of Hope and the group specializes in stress management and PTSD. The costs for each are: $2,400 a year for Jordan Consulting and $960 a year for Threads of Hope.
There was a reason for Mikkelson bringing two therapy offices. “Sometimes therapists and people don’t get along, so it’s nice to have more than one option,” he said.
Mikkelson’s numbers include the entire full-time staff — six full-time officers, office manager and himself. He stated the office manager still deals with situations through entering pictures, reading the reports and hearing activity on the radio.
Councilor Larry Stelmach wondered if the Get It Done Fitness can verify they can charge per officer and not just a bulk fee paying for all eight employees.
The council approved any combination of Jordan Consulting or Threads of Hope Consulting and Get It Done Fitness or Anytime Fitness, with Get It Done Fitness verifying individual pricing.
