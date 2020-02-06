Osseo approves plans to construct 2nd story at 9 Central Avenue

Shown here is a rendering of what the second story on the office building at 9 Central Avenue in Osseo would look like once completed. The council approved the site and building plan for the building’s second story.

At its Monday, Jan. 27, meeting, the Osseo City Council heard a request to add a second story to an existing office building located at 9 Central Avenue. This building is currently owned by A to Z contracting.

9 CENTRAL AVENUE

City Planner Nancy Abts presented the council with a site-building plan that would add a second story to the existing one-story building at 9 Central Avenue. This building previously had a second story, which was destroyed by a fire in spring 2008.

A to Z Contracting currently owns the building. It was previously owned by Advanced Home Improvements.

Abts said that in 2003, the council granted a variance for expansion of a non-conforming structure, parking and setbacks for the property, which allowed the second story to be constructed.

“The variance is a property right that is still applying to that property,” Abts said. “So, even though it’s from 2003, those allowances still apply.”

It was also requested from Osseo Police to add exterior lighting to the property. Abts said the property was willing to add more lighting.

She went on to say the city’s current ordinance for the Central Business District calls for one tree for every 1,000-square-feet of total building area. “They are looking at adding around 750 square feet of office,” she said. “In lieu of trying to squeeze a tree on there, or put one on city property, we’ve talked about the property owner instead helping to maintain that landscaping to the southwest of the property and the tree in front. That was amenable to the Planning Commission.”

Councilor Mark Schulz said he was excited about a addition of the second story to the building. “It’s definitely going to change that property, and I think it’s going to improve it significantly and make it a good gateway to our city,” he added. “I want to welcome [them] to Osseo.”

Agreeing with Schulz was Councilor Larry Stelmach. “Going back to that second story look, it’s a really, clean nice look.”

The council ended up approving 3 to 0 the site-building plan, subject to several conditions.

OTHER

In other action, the council:

ACCEPTED the resignation of Josh Schillinger from the Public Works Department, and approved posting the open job position.

APPOINTED election judges for the Presidential Nomination Primary on March 3.

APPOINTED Nate Berg to the Public Safety Advisory Committee.

APPROVED a proposal with WSB for the lift stations condition assessment not to exceed $9,000.

Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments