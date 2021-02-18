Plans are moving forward with the reconstruction of parts of Central Avenue in Osseo. The Osseo City Council took up action on the plans and specifications for the project at its Feb. 8 meeting.
City Engineer Lee Gustafson, with WSB, said the council was at the point where it would consider the plans and specs for the reconstruction of Central Avenue in two locations. “We are proposing a reconstruction of the Central Avenue block in front of City Hall and the sidewalk replacement in front of Steeple Pointe,” Gustafson said.
The project would consist of removing all the pavers on Central Avenue and the sidewalks in front of City Hall. These areas would be replaced with colored concrete pavement. The sidewalks in front of Steeple would also be removed and replaced with concrete.
“Also, as a part of the Central Avenue project, crosswalk improvements will occur at Fourth and Fifth streets,” Gustafson said. A rapid flashing beacon sign was previously discussed and recommended at the crosswalk at Fifth Street and Central Avenue.
“This the best location for the amount of people that would be using a crosswalk between the east and west sides of Central Avenue,” he added. “This is a location with city events and obviously adjacent to Boerboom Park.”
A rapid flashing beacon is a crosswalk sign that flashes on both sides when a pedestrian enters the crosswalk area on the sidewalk. Invisible beams are interrupted by a pedestrian’s feet, much like a garage door sensor, to trigger the signs to start flashing to alert the motorists in the area.
Members of the council expressed concerns about only having one flashing sign in front of City Hall.
Councilor Larry Stelmach asked how much a flashing sign costs. Gustafson said between $12,000 and $13,000 apiece. Stelmach asked why there was only one flashing proposed for the project. “Is that because of the cost of the project, or is that because one flashing light is going to draw enough attention?” he asked. Gustafson said more signs aren’t always better. He said the placement of the sign was most important.
Councilor Alicia Vickerman said she felt a sign at both Fifth and Fourth streets would be better. “You are kind of catching cars when they come in from either direction of traffic,” she said. “It’s not just a regular crosswalk. It’s becoming part of this, almost like a plaza-type spot on Central Avenue.”
Councilor Juliana Hultstrom agreed with Vickerman. “I think we’re best capturing it from either direction,” she added.
Councilor Harold Johnson stated that Fourth Street was a direct walk for students going to Osseo Senior High and felt flashing signs were needed at Fourth and Fifth Streets.
Also as part of the project, the existing trees and plants would be removed and replaced. The planters are also proposed to be repaired and repainted as needed. The irrigation system on Central Avenue in the project locations will be replaced.
The council approved the plans and specifications including two rapid flashing beacon signs for pedestrians in front of City Hall at Fourth and Fifth Streets. The motion also authorized for the advertisement of bids for the project.
The bid opening will be March 16, followed by an assessment hearing April 26. Construction will begin mid-June and be completed by the end of September.
