Osseo City Hall and the community center will be opening to the public Monday, June 15. The Osseo City Council received this update at its Monday, June 8, meeting during an emergency update.
Also during the meeting, the council considered the purchase of new police camera systems.
EMERGENCY UPDATE
The council approved a list of recommendations to re-open city hall and the community center on June 15.
City Administrator Riley Grams said that since the last council meeting, the city’s Emergency Management Team has become more of a recommendation body during this long COVID-19 pandemic, rather than a decision making body during a city or local emergency.
The Emergency Management Team developed a list of recommendations to safely re-open city hall and the community center to the public for the council to consider.
According to the recommendations, visitors would be encouraged to follow CDC and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, including the recommendation to wear face masks and practice social distancing. There will be stickers placed on the floor six feet apart near the administration counter and in the police department lobby. The drinking fountains and bathrooms will be open during normal business hours.
City staff would also self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and if they believe they have contracted the virus they must work remotely. Employees will be assigned face masks for use during work hours.
A plexiglass shield has been installed at the front counter. After each interaction with the public, city staff will clean the general counter area and shield.
City hall will be cleaned three times per week by a contracted cleaning company. Extra attention will be placed on cleaning and disinfecting high-touch areas.
The community center will be cleaned and disinfected after each rental use. A limit of 10 people maximum will be allowed in the room(s). The kitchen space is not available at this time.
The Osseo senior group is prohibited from meeting in the community center, due to the high-risk nature of more elderly residents.
Grams said the city will continue to hold public meetings virtually until further notice.
“We note that we have a couple of our council members are in that higher risk category,” he added. “And we want to be sure that we are protecting them. One of the other problems is that we’re not able to really contain how many people can come to a council meeting.”
Councilor Juliana Hultstrom asked if city staff had met with the cleaners to go through the process of what was expected. Grams said he hadn’t met with cleaning crew in person yet, but city staff would walk through the building with the cleaners to explain how they want it to be cleaned. “In fact, they asked that, because they want to know what specific areas we are looking for,” he said.
Councilor Larry Stelmach asked if the city was stocked on the cleaning products and personal protective equipment for city staff. Police Chief Shane Mikkelson said there was enough to last the city for quite some time.
POLICE CAMERA SYSTEMS
In other matters, the council considered new police camera systems. Mikkelson said the department is currently using the L3 system, purchased in December 2015. He said in August/September 2019, the system crashed. This system uses a DVR and then burns the videos to a disc, which is then stored in the evidence area of the department.
“We had no camera system that was actually working,” he said. Some of the data from the DVR was lost.
Mikkelson added that some squad cameras will just shut down. “I had one where I showed up on a scene, got into my car after the lights were on and activated, and my screen was black,” he said.
He and an officer researched different camera systems. The focus of the research was on: price, ease of use, quality of video, ease of sharing the video, and integration of body cameras with squad cameras.
They received online demos from Axon and Gtec. Mikkelson said Gtec integrates the body camera video with the squad camera video so it can be synced together in one video.
“We can also, when you look at the video system with the body cameras, it automatically links them together and little screens,” he said. “So, multiple body cameras and multiple squad cameras, it will link them together in one video.”
The price for Gtec was under the budget, and less than the Axon system. The cost would be $43,278, which covers five squad cars and eight body cameras.
All videos would be stored on a remote data storage at a cost of $5,200 per year.
The council approved the purchase of Gtec squad cameras and body cameras, and include ongoing data storage.
