The Osseo City Council took up discussion on a conditional use permit for a proposed veterinary dermatology business proposed at 257 Fifth Ave. SE.
Dr. Amy Haarstad, of Haarstad Veterinary Dermatology, is a board-certified veterinarian. She grew up in and currently lives in Maple Grove. She also graduated from Osseo Senior High.
Community Management Coordinator Joe Amerman said Haarstad specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of allergy, skin and ear conditions in animals.
Haarstad stated she opened her practice in 2017 as a traveling business. “I have been working out of my home office and seeing patients at their primary care vet clinics or as house call appointments,” she said in her application letter. “I started working on my own, but now have three employees. I still plan to regularly travel to primary care clinics and provide house call services. However, I need a space near my home that can serve as a new base of operations. The purpose of having a local office now is to provide more room for my employees, allow for clients to pick up medications, and to see patients for appointments.”
She added that she had always been looking at spaces in Osseo. “The vibe I’ve been getting from Osseo, and always had, is how small business-friendly it is,” she said. “I’m excited not to just be a sign a building somewhere, but to feel like part of a community. I’m super excited.”
Amerman mentioned a staff-recommended condition for the permit. “The single proposed condition is that all animals be kept inside the premises so as not to disturb the public peace,” he said. He added this condition was also attached to the permits for the other two veterinary businesses in the city.
Councilor Larry Stelmach said, “I love that she’s coming here. Thank you again for choosing Osseo.”
The council unanimously approved the conditional use permit with a condition for Haarstad Veterinary Dermatology.
Closed session
Also during the meeting, the council provided a summary of a closed session from the Dec. 13 meeting. During that session, the council reviewed the performance of City Administrator Riley Grams.
Stelmach gave a recap. “At the end of the day, the council approved an additional 1% merit wage increase for 2022 to Administrator Riley Grams.”
Under the state’s open meeting law, after a public body meets in a closed session to evaluate the performance of an employee, the body is required to summarize the conclusions at its next open meeting.
Other
In other action, the council:
APPROVED an agreement with Element Technologies for IT services for the city. The new monthly cost is $3,531, an increase of $601 each month. This amount was budgeted for in the 2022 budget.
HIRED Daniel Misgen as a part-time police officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.