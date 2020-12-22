The 2021 city budget and general tax levy were approved by the Osseo City Council at its Monday, Dec. 14, meeting.
City Administrator Riley Grams presented the City Council with a fully-balanced budget, which includes a 5.37% increase in the tax levy.
Proposed expenditures are $2.84 million, or a 1.05% increase over the 2020 adopted budget.
Grams went over a few of the highlights of the expenditures for 2021. He said mayor and council pay will remain the same in 2020 and 2021. There will be an increase in council training, as a new member of the council will be starting in January and city staff salaries are set to increase in 2021. There is also a voluntary $5,000 payment to the Osseo Fire Relief Association for funding firefighter pensions. Youth and teen recreations have been reduced by 50% with expected lower attendance numbers due to the current pandemic. Community center rentals are also expected to drop by 50% in 2021.
The 2021 revenues are proposed to be $1.22 million, or a decrease of 4.22% from 2020. “That’s a result mostly from ongoing pandemic situations,” Grams said. “A lot of reduced revenue, especially for youth and teen recreation and the community center as well.”
Local government aid will be increased in 2021 by about $4,700.
The city’s tax levy in 2021 is proposed to be $1.53 million, or an increase of 5.37% over 2020.
The tax levy is needed to fully balance the budget. To do this, the city must levy taxes from all Osseo properties to cover the expected gap in the budget.
“One good item to count on for the 2021 budget, we were able to lower the tax rate again,” Grams said. “This will be the eighth consecutive year that the city has been able to lower the tax rate, which is phenomenal.”
Councilor Mark Schulz said he would not support a budget increase that was over 2%. “I had several different ways that I could get this [budget] down under a 2% levy with just some minor shifting and some different things,” he said. “I have spoken to Mr. Grams about it. But clearly, after watching the work session, the council had really no solutions other than this 5-plus% increase.”
Mayor Duane Poppe mentioned that some TIF (tax increment financing) districts were coming to an end. “I think that over the next six to eight years, I think the finances of the city are going to look considerably different,” he said. He added the city will be able to start assessing some of the district properties with city taxes.
Councilors Schulz and Larry Stelmach voted against the 2021 city budget and general tax levy.
