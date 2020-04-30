At its Monday, April 27, meeting the Osseo City Council approved the purchase of equipment for improvements at Sipe Park.
The council also mentioned that several spring and summer activities have been postponed.
SIPE PARK IMPROVEMENTS
The city’s planner, Nancy Abts, had researched and applied for a MN Twin Grant to improve equipment at Sipe Park. The city was awarded a $10,950 grant, which the council accepted last month. The city has to match 10% of the grant (totaling $1,100).
Public Works Director Nick Waldbillig said the improvements include purchasing new bleachers for viewing the game, an infield groomer, and infield lime/clay. The cost for bleachers is $4,360 and the city was granted $4,000. The remaining $360 will come from the parks capital improvement plan. The cost for an infield groomer is $2,755 and the city was granted $1,800. The remaining cost of $955 will also come from the parks capital improvement plan. The cost for infield lime/clay is $1,600 and the city was granted $2,000. This totals $8,715, with $1,315 paid out of the parks.
Councilor Harold Johnson asked why money was being taken from the capital improvement plan when the equipment totals were $8,715 and the grant money awarded was $10,950.
Waldbillig said the purchase of these items are just a partial expenditure of the grant at this time. “There is an infield pitchers mound that still needs to be purchased as well,” he said. “And there are also some benches for the actual teams to sit on.”
Mayor Duane Poppe said the amounts the city was granted for each item was based on estimated costs.
The council approved the Sipe Park improvements for $8,715, with $1,315 paid out of the parks capital improvement plan.
POSTPONED SUMMER ACTIVITIES
The council also has delayed and postponed some upcoming events that were scheduled for this spring and summer.
The InterMarque Vintage Car Show and Craft Fair is coming to Osseo Saturday, Sept. 26. “We’ve had to reschedule that due to the situation that’s going on now,” Mayor Poppe said.
The Citywide Clean Up Day is rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3.
All of the youth summer programs have been canceled. City staff said, “A difficult decision was made to cancel all of the city’s planned summer youth recreation programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our staff is in the process of preparing refunds for all registrations received.”
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED 3-2 the sale of the $3.79 million general obligation bond, which includes the 2020 street project and financing equipment purchases. Councilors Johnson and Juliana Hultstrom voted against to keep in line with their votes on the street project at the last meeting.
APPROVED the temporary extension of rental inspection licenses to Sept. 30 for large apartments and to Dec. 31 for small apartments and single-family homes. This is due to the COVID-19 pandemic as inspections have been delayed.
APPROVED the hiring of Luke Wills as a part-time seasonal worker in the Public Works Department.
