The Osseo City Council approved two grants at its Monday, Jan. 13, meeting. The grants are both from Hennepin County.
The council also gave a summary of a closed session the council took back on Dec. 9. Another story from this meeting will appear in next week’s paper.
TREE CANOPY GRANT
City Planner Nancy Abts said the city is considering entering into an agreement with Hennepin County to receive funding support from its Healthy Tree Canopy Program.
“They started this back in 2018,” she said. “We applied for funding and got $4,000 to do an inventory of public trees on city property and in the boulevards. We finished up this summer.”
The results of that inventory showed a lot ash and maple trees. In fall 2019, the city applied for a second Healthy Tree Canopy Grant to remove and replace ash trees in Sipe Park that were affected by emerald ash borer and to treat additional large-caliper ash trees.
The proposed grant would remove seven ash trees affected by or at risk of emerald ash borer in Sipe Park, along with five large-caliper ash trees would be treated with insecticide.
Members of the public would be included in voting for the replacement trees. They will be asked to review profiles of potential trees and vote on what species should be planted. As a follow up to the online voting, the community members will be asked if they learned about new types of trees suitable for Osseo.
There will be a street tree study which will provide technical assistance and research to the Public Works Department. The residential area along Eighth and Ninth Avenues N.E. will be the focus, which is the street project identified for 2021.
This Healthy Tree Canopy Program agreement provides the city with reimbursement of up to $17,000 of eligible expenses for the project. The city will match $1,000 to purchase new trees for the park and provide in-kind services to remove three of the ash trees.
The council approved the agreement with Hennepin County for a Healthy Tree Canopy grant.
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL GRANT
In a related matter, Abts said she and Public Works Director Nick Waldbillig worked together to submit an application to Hennepin County for Youth Baseball and Softball Facility Grant funding to assist with improvements to the ball fields at Sipe Park.
“We requested some money to upgrade the ball field facilities at Sipe Park, put down some new clay for the infield, adding a pitcher’s mound and benches for players and spectators and purchase a new field drag/groomer attachment,” Abts said. “The Twins Community Fund would be so generous as to give us $10,950 to help with those improvements.”
The city just needs to provide $1,100 from the Park’s capital improvement plan as a match.
The council then approved the agreement with the Twins Community Fund for a Hennepin County Youth Baseball and Softball Facility grant.
CLOSED SESSION SUMMARY
Also during the meeting, the council gave a summary of what was discussed during a closed session Dec. 9 regarding the performance of City Administrator Riley Grams.
Under the Minnesota Open Meeting Law, after a public body meets in a closed session to evaluate the performance of an employee, the body is required to summarize the conclusions at its next open meeting.
Councilor Mark Schulz said, “On Dec. 9 we had a closed session meeting to evaluate the performance of the city administrator. As a result of that review the council voted on approving some amendments to his current employment contract. It is also to be noted that the contract passed at a 5-0 vote.”
He went on to say, “Additionally, the employee did score very high above minimum criteria in all areas. And we’re very happy and excited to continue working with Mr. Grams.”
