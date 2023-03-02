The Osseo City Council made it official and approved the employment agreement with new police Lieutenant Todd Kintzi at its Feb. 27 meeting.
The council also considered the summer youth sports program, and the 2023 Movies and Music in the Park series.
Police lieutenant agreement
Last year, the council approved a new supervisory position within the police department. The new position was added to this year’s budget with a start date of Feb. 1.
City Administrator Riley Grams said, “At that point, the Police Department posted an internal opening for the lieutenant position, and letters of interest were collected. We had one in-house officer apply and that was officer Todd Kintzi.”
Kintzi interviewed with the HR Committee, Police Chief Shane Mikkelson and Grams before the HR Committee recommended the promotion.
Grams and Kintzi negotiated the draft employment agreement that was before the council for consideration.
“We are awaiting on the delivery of his official badge to do the official swearing-in ceremony,” Grams said. “So once that comes, we will be sure to come back.”
Mikkelson said he has worked with Kintzi for 15 years and seen him grow in his career. “I’ve been very impressed,” he said.
Councilor Juliana Hultstrom, who is on the HR Committee, said, “There was no doubt in my mind that he’s a wonderful candidate for this position.”
Youth sports program
Community Management Coordinator Joe Amerman presented on the 2023 Osseo Youth Sports program. This would be in partnership with Revolutionary Sports once again.
The summer youth sports program will take place Monday and Wednesday evenings in Sipe Park from May 8 to Aug. 9. There will be three four-week sessions again this year.
“Classes would begin at 5:15 p.m. and at 8:10 p.m. for the oldest children,” Amerman said. “Ages ranging from 2 to 10.”
Amerman said the change from 2022 to this year is the cost of fees to the city, which is increasing by $4.50 per participant. This is due to rising operating costs, he said.
Due to some planning last year, the city increased the cost of registration by $7, which means the city will not need to increase fees this year for residents.
“Year over year, we have between 70 and 80% of our participants come from outside of Osseo,” Amerman said. “They pay about $13 more per participant than Osseo residents.”
The council approved the 2023 Osseo Youth Sports program for this summer.
Movies and music in the park
Also during the meeting, the council approved the proposed 2023 Music and Movies in the Park plans.
This year’s events will run Tuesday evenings from June 13 through the end of August. There will be no events on July 4, Aug. 1 (Night to Unite) and Aug. 29 (rain date).
Although no contracts are official, performances with the Classic Big Band, Sawyer’s Dream, the Teddy Bear Band, Dirty Shorts Brass Band, Led Penny, Vinnie Rose, and Snake Discovery have been discussed. Amerman said the city has no worries about filling all the dates.
Movies scheduled are “Shazam,” “Minions: Rise of Gu,” “The Super Mario Bros.,” “Strange World,” “Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Lightyear,” “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”
There have been donations of $10,000 from the American Legion and $3,500 from the Osseo Lions to cover the costs of the music and movies. Amerman said there are some other donation requests under consideration, but these two donations could cover the proposed budget costs.
Other
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the purchases of a suction device ($710), eight ballistic vests ($10,000) and a Lucas CPR device ($23,000). A total of $66,000 will be put toward the future purchase of a fire truck. All of these will be paid from donations from the Osseo Fire Department Relief Association Charitable Gambling Fund.
ACCEPTED the police body-worn camera audit results, which were in compliance with state statute.
APPROVED posting for a full-time police officer position.
