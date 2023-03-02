The Osseo City Council made it official and approved the employment agreement with new police Lieutenant Todd Kintzi at its Feb. 27 meeting.

The council also considered the summer youth sports program, and the 2023 Movies and Music in the Park series.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments