At its Jan. 13 meeting, the Osseo City Council approved a proposal from WSB for Central Avenue streetscape services. This specifically looks at the block on front of Osseo City Hall.
The council also discussed a pawn track transactions contract, approval of firefighter equipment, and electronic bidding for future street and alley projects.
CENTRAL AVENUE STREETSCAPE
The council heard about a proposal from WSB for Central Avenue streetscape services. City Engineer Lee Gustafson said they are looking to determine what types of repairs are needed on Central Avenue, specifically in front of City Hall.
There would also be any determinations made of repairs along the rest of Central Avenue.
“Before you tonight is a proposal that would begin with developing a couple of concept designs, that would be brought back to the streetscape committee and to the City Council,” Gustafson said. “Ultimately, a final concept would be prepared and brought to the City Council for approval.”
The concept design would be guide for future improvements and replacements along the stretch of roadway. The design would also explore design elements including traffic lane materials, parking lane surfaces, boulevard treatment, sidewalk replacement, pedestrian crossings, assessment of existing planters, and landscape planting throughout the corridor.
The council ended up approving the proposal with WSB for Central Avenue improvements.
PAWN TRANSACTIONS
In other action, Police Chief Shane Mikkelson said the department was notified in December that the Automated Pawn System that they were using to track pawn transactions was going to be shut down by the Minneapolis Police Department.
“They had created a system that when somebody pawns an item, all the information on that item is uploaded to a web-based system that we can access to see if something has been stolen,” Mikkelson said. He added that Osseo police could also put information on to that system.
He added that instead of Minneapolis Police upgrading their system, they decided to recommend Business Watch International. “Which is where most of the agencies that were using that pawn transaction system are going to,” Chief Mikkelson said.
Business Watch International will also come out and train Osseo officers on how to use the system, and train the employees at the pawn shop in Osseo.
He said with the Minneapolis Police Department system the Osseo department paid per transaction, or about $250 a month. With the new contract, the Osseo Police will receive the system for five years at a cost of $500 per year.
Councilor Mark Schulz said he read through the contract and one of the things he noticed was there was no exit clause for the city. “There is no exit clause on our side of the pawn shop goes out of business,” he added. And said he was hesitant to approve the contract without an exit clause.
City Attorney Mary Tiejten said the city council add a provision stating the city has the right to terminate the agreement upon certain amount of notice.
The council approved the contract with Business Watch International with the provision of a termination agreement.
FIREFIGHTER EQUIPMENT
Also during the meeting, heard from Fire Chief Mike Phenow. He said the Osseo Fire Department Relief Association Charitable Gambling Fund made three donations to the city — $11,190 for the Fire Equipment Donation Fund, $20,500 for the CIP Equipment Fund, and $30,000 for the CIP Equipment Fund. The City Council accepted all three donations.
The first donation of $11,190 would be used for various firefighting equipment and materials. This includes: NFPA publications (handbooks), valve for large diameter hose on Engine 11, SCBA batteries and chargers, pagers (each with charger and extra battery), battery-powered chainsaw, battery-powered reciprocating saw, battery-powered tripod scene lights, electric batteries and chargers, mounting bracket for blitzfire nozzle for Engine 11, hydrant bags, hydrant wrench carrying bags, apartment pack hose straps and SCBA mask bags.
The second donation of $20,500 would bused for bunker gear. This includes: 10 fire-dex coats, 10 fire-dex pants, 12 globe boots, 40 fire-dex particulate hoods, and eight fire-dex gloves.
The final donation of $30,000 will be put into the CIP fund for the future purchase of a replacement truck in 2025.
The council approved the proposed purchases.
BIDDING FOR STREET PROJECTS
Engineer Gustafson also presented the council with the option for the city to accept electronic bids for future street projects.
“This provides the city with another option,” he said. “Does the city have to use it? No. But it provides the city another option to fine-tune and increase more bidders and more people to look at bids.”
According to Gustafson, the state has allowed electronic bidding for several years and the contracting industry has been gradually shifting over to this type of bidding.
The benefits of the system to the city include: assuring complete bids, accurate bids with no mathematical errors, efficiency in bid tabulating (saving money in most cases), quick turnaround time for bid tabulations, and can help increase the number of bidders.
Some of the contractor benefits with electronic bidding include: elimination of the need to travel and submit a bid, no hand-written bids at last minute in the parking lot, continuous bid submittal 24/7, easy access to bid information, faster processing of bid documents, time savings in bid preparation, ability to make last minute changes, and no calculation errors.
The electronic bidding process will operate through the QuestCDN portal. This would replace all paper bid documents for street and alley projects that would come before the city.
Councilor Larry Stelmach said, “This isn’t going to cost the city extra money.” Gustafson said it wouldn’t and city staff would not have to get involved.
The council adopted the electronic bidding policy.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
ACCEPTED the resignation of Barbara Plzak from the Planning Commmission.
AFFIRMED council member and staff responsibilities for 2020.
ADOPTED the 2020 official council appointments, the 2020 citizen appointments, and the 2020 city appointments and designations.
