The Osseo City Council took a couple votes to approve the 2020 proposed budget at its Monday, Dec. 9, meeting.
The council also dealt with items related to the city administrator.
2020 BUDGET
During its meeting, the council continued its truth and taxation hearing. There were no comments received at city hall from the pubic.
Kenny Nelson, resident, spoke during the hearing to express support of adding officers to the police department.
City Administrator Riley Grams went on to explain the 2020 final budget and tax levy. “We do show a fully balanced budget between expenditures and revenues,” he said.
The proposed 2020 expenditures budget is $2,813,266. The is an increase of $190,395 or 7.26% from 2019.
There were a few areas where the majority of the proposed expenditures come from. Grams said these expenditures include: a new sixth full-time police officer, employee medical and dental insurance changes, the 2020 elections, on-going information technology costs moving from the Cable Fund to the General Fund, comprehensive plan ordinance update costs, and fire department education/training aid.
“When you incorporate those areas, plus regular minor departmental budget increases, as well as approve staff salaries which includes the 2% cost of living increase, you get our expenditures budget increase for next year,” Grams said.
The proposed 2020 revenue budget is $1,240,688. This is an increase of $72,678, or 6.22% from 2019.
The increases in the revenue side come from: an increase in Local Government Aid (around $19,324 more than in 2019), franchise fees, city issued permits, rental licenses, police fines/forfeitures, community center and Gateway sign rentals.
In order to fully balance the budget for 2020, the city must levy taxes from all Osseo properties to cover the gap in the budget. The proposed tax levy for 2020 is $1,572,578. This is an increase of $33,328 or 2.30%.
Grams said, “By passing this proposed 2020 budget, the city will again lower the city tax rate from 60.01% in 2019 to 59.04% in 2020. It was just some seven years ago that we were over 77%, so this marks the seventh consecutive year we will be lowering the city tax rate.”
Councilor Mark Schulz thanked staff for their hard work on the budget. He mentioned that Hennepin County’s and the Osseo School District’s portions of his properties taxes were going down in 2020. “I could vote yes on this budget if we could come to consensus go to from 48% withholding back to 45%,” he added. “We would lower that tax burden on all of our residents in a positive way, which I think is the most important thing we can do.”
Administrator Grams said, “Just to clarify... Mr. Schulz is asking for us to input $33,328 from the general fund balance into the revenue side of the budget, which effectively zeros out the tax levy?”
Councilor Larry Stelmach was in favor.
Councilors Harold Johnson and Juliana Hultstrom were in favor of approving the budget as presented.
A motion was made by Johnson to approved the 2020 budget and property tax levy as present. The motion failed by a vote of 2 to 3, with councilors Schulz, Stelmach and Mayor Duane Poppe voting against.
“I’m voting purely for the tax payers,” Stelmach said.
The council approved the 2020 city budget and general tax levy by a vote of 4-1. The general fund revenue budget is $2,813,266 and the general fund expenditure budget is $2,813,266, with the general fund levy reduced to $1,539,250 for 2020. Councilor Hultstrom voted against.
The council then voted unanimously approved reducing the debt service tax levies for 2020.
CLOSED SESSION
The council also went into a closed session to discuss the annual performance review of the administrator Grams for 2019.
Under Minnesota Statute regarding the Open Meeting Law, after a public body meets in a closed session to evaluate the performance of an employee, the body is required to summarize the conclusions regarding the evaluation at its next open meeting.
A summary of the closed session proceedings will be given at the next open meeting Jan. 13.
In a related matter, the council approved an amended employment agreement with the city administrator.
Schulz, HR committee member, said the council would like to amend Gram’s employment agreement.
The amends include: updating the employment agreement to be consistent with the new 2020 personnel policy and employee compensation plan, provide for additional severance benefits, and provides for additional employee owned deferred compensation benefits.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
HIRED David Johnson as a full-time police officer with the Osseo Police Department.
ACCEPTED the resignation of part-time police officer Charles Cudd.
HIRED David and Roseanna Garibaldi as seasonal street beautification employees.
APPROVED the hiring of rink attendants for the season.
