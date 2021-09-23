The Osseo City Council approved the preliminary 2022 budget and general tax levy at its Sept. 13 meeting, following a presentation from City Administrator Riley Grams.
The proposed 2022 budget shows a balanced budget between expenditures and revenue.
The total proposed expenditures budget for 2022 is $3.09 million, which is an increase of 9.02% over the 2021 budget.
“We are increasing in a number of different areas,” Grams said.
The biggest increases to the budget are in general government (an increase of $75,887 over the 2021 budget), public safety (an $80,716 increase), public works (a $20,561 increase), and parks and recreation (a $19,144 increase).
“We have a payout of a city employee who is going to be retiring soon, so that’s included in there,” Grams added. “2022 is an election year, so we have some increased costs there.”
There will also be two new positions added to the police department, bringing staff levels back up to where they were in 2019.
Councilor Harold Johnson asked about the increase in the police budget related to medical and dental for 2022. Grams said when a new position is hired in the department, the city has to budget the position for full medical and dental for a family.
Grams said the non-tax levy revenue is increasing by 10.17% in 2022, to $1.34 million.
He said that building permits are high in the city right now.
The city will be increasing the cost of rentals of the community center and summer youth recreation programs next year. Grams said those costs were cut in half this year due to the pandemic and capacity limitations at times.
“Those are just some of the areas that we see revenue increasing,” he added.
The city’s general fund levy is the amount of money needed to collect from tax-paying properties within the city to balance the preliminary budget. This results in a tax levy increase to $1.57 million in 2022, or a 3.04% increase over 2021.
He added the council cannot raise the amount of the proposed tax levy, it can only be lowered before the final adoption of the budget.
The city must adopt a preliminary budget by Sept. 30. The council can work to reduce the budget until it approves the final 2022 budget and levy at its Dec. 13 meeting. A truth and taxation public hearing will be Monday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.
