At its Sept. 12 meeting, the council considered the abatement of a residential property with overgrown bushes.
Also during the meeting, the Osseo City Council went into a closed session to discuss the Law Enforcement Labor Services contract.
Property abatement
The council considered abatement to a property located at 124 First Avenue NE.
Police Chief Shane Mikkelson said, “Some of these bushes are above even the roof of the house. That violates our ordinance on keeping the property clean.”
He added these were not flowering bushes, but were mainly weeds.
In a memo to the council, the police department has received several complaints about how the property looks. Mikkelson said the home is currently vacant.
The current owner lives in Maple Grove. “We’ve spoken to the owner of that property on several occasions,” he said. “We finally got the lawn mowing issue taken care of.”
He said that on July 1, the department’s weed inspector sent a letter to the property owner, giving them until the end of July to fix the weed issues.
Mikkelson said he went to the residence at the end of August and found the weeds were not taken care of. “I then sent a letter to the owner’s residence in Maple Grove along with a citation,” he said. “Right around this last week, it was returned to us. On Sept. 8, I actually drove to the residence to see if it was true that she no longer lived there in Maple Grove.”
Once at the Maple Grove residence, Mikkelson said he observed animals inside and stated someone was living in the home. He left the abatement letter and citation on the front door.
He said, “In my opinion, we have notified the owner on several different occasions. I have also posted an abatement notice on the [Osseo] residence by our city code.”
The council approved the abatement of the property.
City crews will take care of the weeds and charge the resident for the service.
Closed session
During the meeting, the council went into a close session to discuss the Law Enforcement Labor Services contract for the years 2023 to 2025.
The HR committee asked the council to conduct a closed session review of the contract.
After the council came back from the closed session, it approved the contract with LELS for law enforcement services from 2023 to 2025.
Other
In other action, the council:
ACCEPTED the resignation of police reserver officer Zach Prokosch, who accepted a full-time position with the Blaine Police Department.
APPROVED the hiring of Laura Busse as a temporary elections assistant. This position will assist the city clerk and staff prior to the election with absentee voting, test election equipment, prep materials, and other assigned duties.
