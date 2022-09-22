At its Sept. 12 meeting, the council considered the abatement of a residential property with overgrown bushes.

Also during the meeting, the Osseo City Council went into a closed session to discuss the Law Enforcement Labor Services contract.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments