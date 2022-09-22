The Osseo City Council approved the preliminary 2023 budget and general tax levy at its Sept. 12 meeting, following a presentation from City Administrator Riley Grams. Councilor Harold Johnson voted against it.
The proposed 2023 budget shows a balanced budget between expenditures and revenue.
The total proposed expenditures budget for 2023 is $3.37 million, which is an increase of 9.37% over the 2022 budget.
The biggest increases to the budget are in public safety ($300,437 increase), public works ($36,760 increase), and parks and recreation ($14,158 increase).
After the meeting, Grams said the public safety budget (which includes police, fire and building inspections) is up 23.4%. This is due to an added supervisor position within the police department, the newly approved police union contract (which includes wage increases to remain competitive in the market) and a change in the pay structure for the fire department members in an effort to retract and retain firefighters.
There is a decrease in general government of $17,455, or 2.15% from 2023 to 2022.
Grams said the non-tax levy revenue is increasing by 5.65% in 2023, to $1.41 million.
The city’s general fund levy is the amount of money needed to collect from tax-paying properties within the city to balance the preliminary budget. This results in a tax levy increase to $2 million in 2023, or a 15.04% increase over 2022.
“That 15% is still too high for me,” Johnson said. “And I’m not going to vote for this.”
He felt there was more the council could cut from the preliminary budget.
The council cannot raise the amount of the proposed tax levy, it can only be lowered before the final adoption of the budget.
“I think it’s important for residents to know that this isn’t the final budget,” Grams said. “Over the next three months, we will be working very hard on the budget to get it to a more acceptable increase that will make sure we provide the very best resources and services that our residents come to expect.”
The city must adopt a preliminary budget by Sept. 30. The council can work to reduce the budget until it approves the final 2023 budget and levy at its Dec. 12 meeting. A truth and taxation public hearing will be Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m.
