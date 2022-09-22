The Osseo City Council approved the preliminary 2023 budget and general tax levy at its Sept. 12 meeting, following a presentation from City Administrator Riley Grams. Councilor Harold Johnson voted against it.

The proposed 2023 budget shows a balanced budget between expenditures and revenue.

