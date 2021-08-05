At the July 26 meeting, the Osseo City Council was informed that construction on Central Avenue in front of City Hall, along with sidewalks in front of City Hall and Steeple Pointe will now begin after Lions Roar. Lions Roar runs Sept. 10 and 11.
City Administrator Riley Grams the contractor for the project was looking to start mid- to late-August. “With how long Central Avenue would be under construction, it would just run up against Lions Roar events,” he said. “So we asked them to start, hopefully the Monday after Lions Roar.”
Councilor Harold Johnson said he thought construction was supposed to begin July 15. Grams said the contractor’s schedule changed and project dates were moved around.
CITY CLERK POSITION
Also during the meeting, the council continued its talks on the city clerk position. LeAnn Larson will be retiring at the end of the year.
In June, council members Juliana Hultstrom and Larry Stelmach met with staff in regards to possible changes to the city clerk position before final approval for the job posting.
Administrator Grams said city staff, Hultstrom and Stelmach have all met twice “to discuss ways we could do a little bit better workflow and provide some financial duties to the city clerk position moving forward.”
He added some other city staff duties would move around to take items off the finance plate. This includes the community management coordinator managing the rental inspection program, the administrative assistant handling accounts payable, and the city clerk would handle quarterly utility billing and be the backup for payroll processing.
“We’re hoping that the changes will allow us to get by the separation of duties when it comes to financial auditing each year that is always a tick mark against us,” Grams said of the shifting of some financial duties.
Stelmach said he would not support the job position positing that night. “I think we are missing a little bit of an opportunity here to redo things a little bit [around the office duties],” he said.
Hultstrom said she felt city staff took the direction of the City Council, the committee and worked through the comments.
The council voted 4-1 updating the city clerk position description and approved the posting for the position. Councilor Stelmach voted against.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED renewing the State of Minnesota Joint Powers Agreement and Court Data Services subscriber amendment. This agreement gives the city authority to use certain features of the criminal justice data communications network of the state’s Department of Public Safety and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
APPROVED two agreements between the city and fitness instructors Laurie Wolfe and Missy Kloster.
RECEIVED the 2021 North Hennepin Community College President’s Cup City Challenge golf trophy. The golf event raises money to create access and educational opportunities for the college’s students.
