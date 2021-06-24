At its June 14 meeting, the Osseo City Council considered an increase in the fee for fingerprint cards.
“We’ve seen a huge uptick in fingerprint requests from outside the city,” Osseo Police Chief Shane Mikkelson said.
In 2020, the department received 41 fingerprint requests. He said so far in 2021, the department has already received 54 requests.
“The reason for this uptick is because a lot of places don’t take the electronic ones as fingerprints, so they want ink,” Mikkelson said. “You used to be able to get those ink fingerprints done at a store. Now we are the only police department in the area that does not use an electronic fingerprint machine. We do the old-fashioned ink prints.”
The department only has fingerprint appointments on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-5 p.m. Most fingerprinting is done for adoptions, teaching jobs, etc.
“We haven’t changed the amount for our fingerprint cards in quite some time,” Mikkelson said. Over the past 17 years, the department has been charging $10 for the cards.
He said he looked around and found that the average costs for the cards now are between $20 and $30. He was suggesting the city start charging $25 per card for the fingerprinting service.
This service would remain free for Osseo residents and city businesses. It is estimated that about 90% of those requesting fingerprinting do not live in Osseo.
Councilor Harold Johnson asked why other cities are going electronic. “I assume it’s faster,” he said. “But if it’s not accepted that way, what’s going to happen in the future?”
Mikkelson said places will have to accept electronic fingerprints at some point in the future. The electronic machines are also expensive, he added, which is why the department has not pursued getting one.
The council approved the change to the fee schedule for fingerprints from $10 to $25 per card.
