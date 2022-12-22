At its Dec. 12 meeting, the Osseo City Council adopted the 2023 budget and tax levy.
City Administrator Riley Grams said, “The 2023 city budget shows a fully balanced budget between expenditures and revenues.”
The 2023 expenditures are proposed at $3.28 million, or an increase of $203,232 or 6.6% over 2022. Some of the expenditure items for next year include full-time and part-time wage increases, employee medical and dental insurance costs increases, and legal services and finance consultant increases.
The 2023 revenues are proposed at $1.39 million, or an increase of $56,015 or 4.19% over 2002. Revenue highlights include increases with building permit revenues and a decrease in local government aid of $26,880.
“To fully balance the 2023 budget, the city must levy taxes from all Osseo properties to cover the expected gap in the budget,” Grams said. “We anticipate the city tax levy amount will be $1,941,884.
This does not include the increase in pay for members of the Fire Department. This was approved during the 2023 wage increases for city staff.
“Those numbers will be slightly changed with the increase in the fire pay,” he said. “But it should be very close to that.”
He added, “This represents the city’s lowest tax rate since 2013, and it will be the 10th consecutive year that the council will have approved a budget that lowers the city’s tax rate.”
Resident’s property tax dollars are to the city (41%), Osseo Area School District (30%), Hennepin County (25%), and the rest goes to other entities such as the Metropolitan Council.
The council adopted the 2023 budget and tax levy with noted changes to the firefighter pay.
Other
In other matters, the council:
APPROVED wage increases for city staff members for 2023.
ACCEPTED the resignation of police officer Anthony Mortinson. He served as an Osseo officer for 16 years.
APPROVED the hiring of full-time Police Officer Matthew Peterson.
ACCEPTED the resignation of firefighters Andrew Larkins and Pat Lundgren.
