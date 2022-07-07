At its June 27 meeting, the Osseo City Council accepted the resignation of firefighter Tom Phenow as he is moving out of the city’s response area. He is a fourth-generation firefighter and served on the Osseo Fire Department for over 12 years, after being hired in July 2009.
He served as a fire and EMS responder, bolstered the public image of the fire department and spread critical fire safety messages, according to Fire Chief Mike Phenow.
Tom Phenow also served as the chair of the Calendar Committee, which serves to raise funds for the Osseo Fire Department Relief Association.
In a memo to the fire chief, he said, “I have made a lot of great memories and friends while on the department. I pray everyone stays safe on future calls and keeps training hard.”
His last day was July 1.
Also during the meeting, the council appointed election judges as well as made considerations for two positions in the police department.
Election judges
City Administrator Riley Grams informed the council that election laws state that election judges for cities must be appointed at least 25 days before the election the judges would be serving.
“With the Primary on Aug. 9, 2022, election judges that may serve at this election should be appointed,” he said.
These judges can also be part of the absentee ballot board that may be necessary for the processing of absentee ballots. City staff are appointed as alternates and assist with the absentee ballot board. If more judges are needed, the approval of the election judges would appoint these people to fill any vacancies.
The council approved appointing 14 people as election judges for the 2022 Primary and General Elections.
Police department officers
Police Chief Shane Mikkelson asked the council to approve hiring Matthew Beyer as a full-time police officer.
“He has been through his background check, psychological, his medical and interview process,” Mikkelson said. “So he’s all ready to go.”
Beyer has experience from serving with the Anoka County reserves.
The council approved hiring Beyer.
In a related matter, the council approved the resignation of full-time police officer Adrianne Lamers. She has accepted an offer from the Champlin Police Department. Her last day with the department as a full-time officer was July 3.
The council did approve Lamers be hired as a part-time officer with the Osseo Police Department.
