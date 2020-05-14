The Osseo City Council accepted the resignation of City Planner Nancy Abts at its Monday, May 11, meeting. In a letter she stated her last day was May 11.
“I appreciate the people I met while working for the city and the opportunities they provided,” Abts said in her letter. “However, I am leaving the position to be able to spend more time with my family.”
City Administrator Riley Grams thanked Abts for her years of service at the city. “She’s got some family matters to attend to, so I do wish her all the best,” he said. “She’s been a fantastic employee. She started as an intern with us and has really taken on the job and done a really good job. We will certainly miss her.”
The rest of the council expressed well wishes for Abts, too.
“We all will feel the void with Nancy’s leaving,” Councilor Juliana Hultstrom said.
Councilor Larry Stelmach added, “Thank you again Nancy for everything you did for the city. For your passion that you brought to the job. For your ideas. When you had different perspectives, you were always respectful in how you phrased those.”
With the resignation accepted, the council took several steps in working to fill the vacant position.
POSITION DESCRIPTION
The first step was for the council to approve a description of the position.
“I think it’s best if we try and find a person that might eventually replace long-time City Clerk LeAnn Larson on her eventual retirement,” Grams said. “LeAnn and I have had multiple conversations in the last couple of years about her pending retirement and when she thinks she would like to move on from her employment life.”
He added that he took the city planner position description and removed some of the mundane planning-related duties and added a focus more on city clerk duties over the next 18 to 24 months. The idea would be to create a position that does many of the normal day-to-day duties in the office (customer service, special programming and projects and daily planning tasks) while learning from Larson what her duties are.
The new position would be a community management coordinator.
“It’s not going to be easy to replace LeAnn,” Grams said. “She has close to 25 years of experience with just the city of Osseo alone.”
The council approved the community management coordinator position description.
POSTING THE POSITION
Next, the council approved positing the new community management coordinator position.
This approval begins the process of hiring for the new position.
“My intent is to have the position open until filled,” Grams said. “That really provides us with the most flexibility in receiving applications and reviewing them.”
The job will be posted on the city’s website, social media platforms and the League of Minnesota Cities job website.
He added that he and other staff members can take on some of the planning duties.
TEMPORARY PLANNING ASSISTANCE SERVICES
As for the planning duties Grams and city staff cannot handle, the council also considered temporary planning assistance services.
Grams said there would be a need for some professional planning assistance on a temporary basis during an 18 to 24-month time frame.
He said the city’s engineering firm, WSB, offers a range of professional planning duties. All work would be billed on an hourly basis. A high-level service would be $137 an hour, but most of the time the city would use a WSB community planner at $89 an hour. There would also be an $80 a meeting charge for attendance at planning commission and city council meetings.
“They are able to handle any, and all, situations we throw at them,” Grams said. He said this assistance would probably be used for around six weeks.
The council approved the proposal from WSB for supplemental planning assistance.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.