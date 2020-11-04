Opat sets Nov. 7 departure from Hennepin County Board

District 1 Commissioner Mike Opat has announced he will not serve the final two months of his term on the Hennepin County Board. His final day on the job is Saturday, Nov. 7.
Opat warranted that the decision to leave the board after a 27-year career was likely not a “huge surprise.” He plans to begin work immediately as an independent contractor consulting with North Memorial Health.
Opat did not seek re-election this year, after seven consecutive terms representing Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, New Hope, Osseo and Robbinsdale.
Brooklyn Park mayor Jeff Lunde and longtime Hennepin County staffer De’Vonna Pittman are the candidates for the seat in the Nov. 3 election. Results from the election were not yet available when this article went to press.
The District 1 seat will remain vacant for the rest of 2020. Carolyn Marinan, a spokesperson for the county, said due to Opat’s resignation taking effect after the election, the seat must remain empty until the commissioner-elect takes office the first Monday in January.
Opat said he does not have significant concern about the district not being represented on the board through December.
“The board work is pretty much done for the year, we passed the maximum tax levy,” he said. “I feel that my work here is done.”
Final thoughts on a lengthy career
Opat said his final involvements on the board included ensuring a “good budget” and finalizing a plan to purchase several housing sites for individuals experiencing homelessness, which he anticipated coming to a vote Nov. 3.
“My first feeling on leaving office is gratitude,” he said.
Opat began his career with the county in 1981, “walking cell blocks” as a correctional officer.
His said his personal career highlights included the renovations to Highway 100.
“The worst stretch of road in Minnesota,” he said, adding that similar work should be approved soon for Highway 252 in Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center.
He also pointed to a marathon of support and lobbying for the completion of the Bottineau/Blue Line extension of light rail. “We have to find a new alignment now, but the governor has said he’s committed, so I’m proud of that,” Opat said.
Another highlight is the construction of the Hennepin County libraries in Brooklyn Park and Webber Park, in 2016 and 2018, respectively.
Other accomplishments include the creation of teen pregnancy prevention pilot program, nine years as the board chair, and the military memorial at Victory Memorial Drive near the border of Robbinsdale and Minneapolis.
He acknowledged that his efforts to plan, complete, and sustain Target Field, the home of the Minnesota Twins, was something of a “centerpiece” of his career. The facility is in its 10th year of operation in downtown Minneapolis and has won several awards for its design, efficiency and reinvestment into the community. A ballpark sales tax led to the creation of the Hennepin Youth Sports Grant Program, and the funding of additional hours of operation at county libraries.
Getting the ballpark built was controversial at nearly every step, Opat said, but well worth it.
“It made so many jobs, and is such a great piece of urban design,” he said. “It helped keep Hennepin County on the map and on the radar of policymakers, which is truly rewarding.”
District needs
Whoever is next to the District 1 seat will have their work cut out for them, the commissioner said.
“For the northern suburbs, it’s always a fight for survival, they’re always the last to get served,” Opat said. He said his greatest lesson learned on the board was to be humble, but he encouraged his successor to make decisions that benefit the cities he or she represents, not what the board needs at the time.
“The new commissioner is going to have to understand the position of District 1 among the other districts,” he said. “District 1 doesn’t need more affordable housing, it is carrying that load already for the districts. My concern is that someone will come in and try to adopt a philosophy that’s more suitable to a wealthy suburb.”
Opat also said he hopes that future representation of District 1 had light rail transit marked as “number one, two, and three on the priority list.” With those key points in mind, he was confident that the next board member would be able to find their way.
Opat will remain a familiar face in the community. He has no plans of moving out of Robbinsdale – two of his children are enrolled at Robbinsdale Armstrong High School – and plans to coach basketball for at least another season.
“I’ve been really fortunate to have been elected and re-elected so many times to work with so many gifted leaders: in my cities, at the Legislature, and with a number of governors and U.S. senators,” he said.
