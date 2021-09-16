After an Aug. 12 amendment to the city of Albertville’s animal control ordinance, pet licenses are no longer necessary.
The city used to require residents with pets older than six months of age to license them with the city. Dog licensing was $10 per year for spayed or neutered dogs or $15 per year for an unspayed or unneutered dog.
In 2021, a total of 47 dog licenses were issued –s a drop from 54 in 2020 and 59in 2019. The city was taking in around $1,420 a year in animal licensing fees, which does not cover the expense for animal tags, staff time and other costs associated with licensing.
According to Albertville City Clerk Kris Luedke, “Only a small percentage of our residents were licensing their dogs through the city.”
Albertville contracts with the city of Monticello for animal control.
When asked if there was any concern with stray pets not having licenses with the city, Animal Control worker Randy Smelser responded that as long as residents put tags or microchips on their pets that animal control would be able to locate the owners.
Even without pet licensing, the city of Albertville does require pet owners to have proof of rabies vaccinations for all cats and dogs over the age of six months old. They also require cats and dogs to have some type of identification.
For those with more than two dogs, the owner must apply for a commercial kennel license unless their third dog is a service animal.
If people need any assistance with an animal, they may call the city of Monticello Animal Control at 612-859-6989 or Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.