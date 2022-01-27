New pet boarding, grooming facility plans approved in Maple Grove

The Maple Grove City Council approved plans for a new PetSuites of America location in the city. This 11,000-square-foot animal boarding, daycare and grooming facility would be located at County Road 30 and Upland Lane.
At its Jan. 18 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council received the concept and development plans for a PetSuites of America location in the city at County Road 30 and Upland Lane.
Planning Manager Peter Vickerman said TM Crowley and Associates has applied to build an 11,000-square-foot animal boarding, daycare and grooming facility. There would also be three fenced-in exterior areas near Upland Lane. These outdoor areas would have shade structures.
This facility would be used primarily for dogs and cats. The proposed building would have the capacity for about 150 dogs, but the applicant is not anticipating any more than 100 dogs per day.
The building’s exterior would be constructed mainly out of textured block with windows throughout.
“The primary face you would see is off of Upland Lane,” he said. “Decorative block as well as a limestone kind of entry facade.”
Vickerman said the site is currently owned by the city, but a purchase agreement with PetSuites was approved by the council last September. The sale is currently in the due diligence phase and is contingent on receiving the necessary land use approvals.
The applicant has proposed adding 45 overstory trees, four ornamental trees, 44 shrubs and flowers.
There are two other PetSuites locations in the state, one in Blaine and the other in Eagan.
Vickerman said the planning commission recommended approval of the plans.
Councilor Karen Jaeger said she is looking forward to the new business. “To me, it looks like a good use of some land that was just sitting there,” she said.
Councilor Phil Leith asked about the building’s construction timeline. The business hopes to break ground in early spring with completion in early 2023.
The council approved directing the city attorney to draft a resolution approving the PetSuites concept and development plans.
