Another busy building season already is shaping up in Rogers.
The Rogers City Council on Nov. 23, reviewed concept plans for Big Woods Estates, a proposed residential development on Territorial Road from Rachael Drive to Tucker Road.
Forestar Land Development is proposing a 163-unit mixed residential development comprised of 68 townhomes, 74 single-family homes on 50-foot lots, and 21 single-family homes on 55-foot lots.
Tamarack Land Development is proposing a 79-unit traditional single-family home subdivision with minimum lot widths of 65 feet.
The two companies are working together with city staff on plans for developing the property, currently owned by Gmach, Hagel, Knapp, and the city of Rogers.
A new neighborhood park is also part of the plan.
Stephen Gardiner, land acquisition manager for Forestar Group. Inc., said D.R. Horton likely will be one of the homebuilders for the project.
The project is planned to be developed in two phases, with construction of the first phase slated for late spring or early summer in 2022. The second phase will be under construction in the spring of 2023.
Dan Willenbring, a partner with Tamarack Land Development, said the homes in that portion of the project would be similar to 400 lots recently developed in Otsego. He said Tamarack will be working with D.R. Horton and Lennar on the first phase, set for spring and summer of 2022.
SENIOR ASSISTED LIVING CARE FACILITY
The council also approved a site plan for Norbella Assisted living, a 40-unit senior citizen care facility on South Diamond Lake Road, north of the Kohl’s store and adjacent to Lil’ Explorers Daycare.
“I really like this project; it’s a spot that fits pretty well there,” Mayor Rick Ihli said.
The facility will have 24 assisted living units and 16 memory care units. Each of the 380-square-foot units would include a bathroom. The facility would include a commercial kitchen with meal plans and community dining rooms, a beauty salon and internal housekeeping services, a secure patio and garden area on the west end of the building, and a community patio area on the northeast corner of the building.
SITE PLAN FOR DUNDEE NURSERY OFFICE BUILDING
In other action, the council approved a site plan for Dundee Nursery for a new office building at 19650 Territorial Road. The plan includes removal of the existing 6,074-square-foot pole building on the south side of the site and construction of a new 4,800-square-foot office building.
Dundee Nursery is a commercial nursery, specializing in growing plantings for exterior landscaping, according to Rogers Associate Planner Max Pattsner.
“The family has owned the property and done business here for 30 years,” Ihli said. “They have closed their location in Plymouth and are bringing all their employees here.”
2022 UTILITY RATES, MASTER FEE SCHEDULE
Following a public hearing the council approved utility rates and a master fee schedule for 2022.
The effect of the proposed utility rate changes on an average residential home using 5,000 gallons of water monthly would be an increase of approximately $2.38 bimonthly (or $1.19 monthly) over the 2021 utility rates, Finance Director Bridget Bruska said.
NEW PUBLIC WORKS HIRES
The council approved the appointment of Timothy Jarvi as Public Works II – Maintenance, the interim appointment of Zachary Moen as Park Maintenance I – ELO, and the reassignment of Jacob Abrahamson as Utilities Operator II.
AGREEMENT WITH JOHN SEIFERT
The council also approved on its consent agenda, with no discussion, a letter of engagement with John Seifert for Public Works transition work.
Seifert retired in October after more than 35 years of service in Rogers. His retirement, according to City Administrator, Steve Stahmer, results in the city losing “a significant amount of institutional memory in numerous operations/maintenance, financing and project-related areas.”
To help bridge the gap, Stahmer recommended a three-month agreement whereby Seifert would be on-call to assist with necessary questions/discussions/meetings, to be reimbursed with a flat monthly payment.
