New Elm Creek Parkway road project slated for summer

A makeover is coming for a stretch of Elm Creek Parkway in Champlin. At the Jan. 24 City Council meeting, the Champlin City Council unanimously approved the plans for an improvement project for Elm Creek Parkway between Goose Lake Parkways and Jefferson Highway, including Lakeside Trail, Hillside Drive, Parkside Trail, and adjacent cul-du-sacs.
Some of the improvements on Elm Creek Parkway include a complete road, curb and gutter, trail and pavement replacement, upgrades to crosswalk and pedestrian ramps, as well as partial tree removal and replacement (estimated to be 38 trees, with replacement in the fall) and storm sewer improvements.
For Lakeside Trail, Hillside Drive, and Parkside Trail, new concrete driveway aprons will be installed, a partial sidewalk replacement will take place except along Hillside Drive, where complete sidewalk replacement is proposed, storm sewers will be improved, and new mailboxes and posts will be added.
One specific area that will be redone is the “porkchop” median at Elm Creek Parkway and Champlin Drive. According to a city report, city staff reviewed removing the median primarily for pedestrian crossing improvements and to meet current design standards, as the existing median is not large enough for the current pedestrian ramp and landing area design standards.
Other benefits for the removal of the porkchop median in the report include a tighter curb radius so the right-turning drivers will need to potentially slow down more to make a right turn. Improvements to pedestrian crossing conditions. Easier and more efficient snow removal operations. Right-turning drivers will now have the right of way over left-turning drivers onto Champlin Drive.
“While this will create a change in driver behavior where left-turn drivers will need to yield to right turn drivers, it will improve pedestrian crossing conditions and maintenance,” the report said.
“This intersection has always been confusing and it’s a mess,” council member Tom Moe said at the meeting. “I think this cleans it up, makes it faster to cross, and is consistent with what people are used to.”
The total project is estimated to be $8,720,000, and construction is anticipated to begin in May and last until October.
