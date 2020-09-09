The Rogers City Council on Aug. 25 approved two variances, a site plan and a preliminary plat for Enclave Development.
The company is proposing to construct a 165-unit apartment complex on a vacant parcel of land on Commerce Boulevard. The applicant requested variances to reduce the number of parking stalls required, and a zero-foot side yard setback on the west property line.
“We’ve been talking about this since early 2018; it’s exciting to see it in a final form,” said Jason Ziemer, Rogers city planner and Community Development coordinator.
The 3.32-acre complex is planned to include 50 studio apartments, 50 one-bedroom units, 49 two-bedroom units, and 16 three-bedroom units. Amenities will include an extensive outdoor seating and plaza area and large green space adjacent and connecting to North Community Park. The outdoor plaza area will be connected to a large inside club room. Inside amenities will include a large fitness center and yoga/fitness on-demand studio, golf simulator, pet spa and two large bike storage level areas.
The project’s failure to meet the city’s parking space requirement by 51 spaces, and the need to use some on-street shared parking, was a sticking point for council members. The parking plan shows 279 total parking spaces, including 176 underground and 103 surface spaces. Based on city code, 330 total spaces are required. Councilor Shannon Klick cast the lone dissenting vote against that variance.
“This is somewhat contrary to how I envisioned it,” Councilor Darren Jakel said. “We were told this would be a higher-end project. They might find more than one or two cars per unit. The street parking concerns me.”
Ziemer said city staff challenged the developer about the shortage of parking. “There is a maximum amount of parking space available,” Ziemer said. “There is a significant reduction (of available parking) throughout the metro area. The metro area has transit opportunities, but Rogers is vehicle-centric. There is no other option to expand the parking. From a planning aspect, this is a comfortable number. There were questions and concerns about it at the Planning Commission meeting, but the Planning Commission is very comfortable with the developer’s position in meeting the residents’ needs.”
Brian Bochman, representing Enclave, said, “Parking is one of the most important parts of our projects. Nothing draws turnover more than bad parking. The longer we can keep tenants, the better our profits are. It’s something we worry about in every project. We would like to have more units on the site, if we could (provide parking). It’s something we absolutely review. It’s every bit as important as the amenities in the building.”
City Administrator Steve Stahmer said the total number of bedrooms in a complex sometimes is a more meaningful calculation for parking requirements.
According to Bochman, 100 of the projected units are targeted to a maximum of one or two cars. “So many millennials are willing to take smaller units to be by themselves,” Bochman said. “So many people are not doing the roommate thing anymore.”
He cited the “interesting urban situation in a suburban area,” noting that the proposed development will be steps from a grocery store, close to two different schools, a movie theater and restaurants.
“This will be very walkable for a suburban site,” Bochman said. “That absolutely affects how car-centric it is. It’s an infinitely bikeable site and very walkable. I’m betting $34 million that parking will not be an issue.”
He said he is “really excited about this project.”
“It never looked quite this nice in my head,” Bochman said. “ESG Architects have designed a really cool building. It’s the nicest project we’ve done so far in the Twin Cities. I think the city will be proud of it.
