Neighborhood construction set to begin early May

Champlin residents were informed of updates to the 2022 street improvement projects during the April 25 City Council meeting.
For the big project happening on Elm Creek Parkway from Goose Lake Road to Jefferson Highway, including neighborhood streets around Lakeside Drive, Hillside Drive, and Parkside Trail, city engineer Shibani Bisson said the plan is for the construction crews to begin neighborhood construction work the week of May 9, when they will be setting up traffic control.
The contractor, Northwest Asphalt, plans to start excavation work the week of May 16, and they hope to be finished with street paving and restoration before July 4, Bisson said.
All that is phase one of the project. Phase two, which will be focused on work along Elm Creek Parkway is expected to start just after July 4 and be completed by September, weather permitting. So far there has been private utility work done along Elm Creek Parkway, which has resulted in some lane closures over the last couple of weeks.
There will be a 30-day closure plan sometime in July or August when Elm Creek Parkway will be completely closed from Goose Lake Road to Lakeside Drive and Parkside Trail. As the closure nears, Bisson said there will be advanced signs and electronic message boards seven days before to inform drivers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.