A new NAPA auto parts store soon will pop up in downtown Corcoran on the former site of the Corcoran Bottle Shop at 19905 75thAve. N.
The Corcoran City Council, Thursday, May 27, approved a site plan and conditional use permit for NAPA. Corcoran requires a conditional use permit in the Neighborhood Commercial zoning district for auto retail sales, such as tires, batteries and auto parts. No bodywork or repair work is allowed.
The new store will span 16,000 square feet. It will be served by municipal sewer and water.
Corcoran planning consultant Kendra Lindahl said Corcoran is excited to see NAPA’s growth and relocation within the city. NAPA currently is operating out of a building at 19905 County Road 10.
At the May 27 meeting, the city council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
D&D SERVICE TO LOCATE IN CORCORAN
In other planning business, the city council approved a site plan, conditional use permit and variance that will allow D&D Service to construct a 9,600 square feet office building and outdoor storage yard at 23405 County Road 10.
The facilities will sit on 16.54 acres in the Rural Commercial zoning district. The building will house office space and vehicle maintenance bays. D&D needs a conditional use permit for contractors operations, including accessory outdoor storage in the Rural Commercial district. The variance is needed for outdoor storage in the front yard.
According to the company’s website, “D&D provides high quality underground construction services throughout the Twin Cities metro area, as well as greater Minnesota and the Upper Midwest. We provide construction services to cable communications, fiber optics, electrical, and telecommunications companies as well as government agencies.” D&D Service has completed work for a variety of companies, such as Comcast, Time Warner Cable, US West, CenturyLink, AT&T, Sprint, Three Rivers Park District, as well as numerous smaller companies and cities.
SCHERBER DEMOLITION SITE PLAN
In more planning business, the city council approved the site plan and conditional use permit for T Scherber and Excavating on a 9.46 acre site at 23240 County Road 30. The site is zoned as Rural Commercial.
The conditional use permit is for contractors operations, including accessory outside storage. No new buildings are proposed, but the northern most building and existing garage will be removed. The existing home will be remodeled for office use. One shed will be used for pick-up trucks and supplies. A second shed will be used as a maintenance facility, along with equipment and truck storage.
OLD PUBLIC WORKS BUILDING IS IN ROUGH SHAPE
Turning to the subject of the old public works building, the city council learned what it would take to preserve the building as a site for city equipment storage. The building is located at 9525 Cain Road.
City Administrator Brad Martens said hail damaged the building in 2020. Hail damage insurance covered repairs to the roof, but not to the sides of the structure.
In his staff report Martens said, “Storage availability for the city’s equipment is already nearing full capacity and future demand is projected to only increase. Additionally, the price of material goods is skyrocketing and suppliers have indicated a 30% increase if we delay further.”
The city’s insurance agency has approved Ebert Construction for the roof replacement. The city council accepted a $34,500 quote from Ebert for re-tinning the sides of the 60-year-old building.
OTHER
The city council also:
POSTPONED discussion of conditional uses in low density residential, commercial and industrial zoning districts to June 24, the first date that City Attorney John J. Thames would be available. The council wanted Thames to be present, due to the gravity of the topic.
APPROVED the 75% design for improvements to Hackamore Road. This would be a joint project with the city of Medina.
APPROVED liquor licenses for Stanchion Bar, Mama G’s, Golden Acres Golf Course and Shamrock Golf Course.
APPROVED a request from developer M/I Homes to expand grading limits to the entire site of the Rush Creek Reserve residential subdivision.
ACCEPTED the resignation of Joe Rotz from his position as city accountant, authorized staff to recruit his successor and authorized staff to enter into an agreement with BerganKDV to perform the accountant’s duties while the position is vacant.
