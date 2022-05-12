Mississippi Crossings project set for fall completion

On April 26, the Champlin City Council approved a fourth set of change orders for the Mississippi Crossings Improvement Project slated for completion in mid-September.
Last month, the council approved the third set of change orders totaling $84,605.67. The fourth change orders were primarily centered around the recommendation from the design and construction team to strongly consider eliminating the bird frit glass originally included in the project plans.
By approving the change order and eliminating the bird frit glass, the project received a $35,000 engineering credit, thus the remaining contingency for the project is $23,970.52.
Though the council approved the change orders and recommendation to eliminate the bird frit glass, they asked staff to do more research as to other options for whether they should tint the glass or not to avoid birds running into the glass, as well as other alternatives plans.
“The reason we built this on the shores of the river is for a beautiful view. We don’t want that to be at the expense of the wildlife in that area,” Council Member Ryan Sabas said.
Council Member Nate Truesdell said, “Our goal is to have views of the wildlife and the river and that shouldn’t include a bunch of dead birds in front of it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.