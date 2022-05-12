Mississippi Crossings project set for fall completion

(Graphic courtesy of the city of Champlin)

The Mississippi Crossings construction layout map.

On April 26, the Champlin City Council approved a fourth set of change orders for the Mississippi Crossings Improvement Project slated for completion in mid-September.

Last month, the council approved the third set of change orders totaling $84,605.67. The fourth change orders were primarily centered around the recommendation from the design and construction team to strongly consider eliminating the bird frit glass originally included in the project plans.

By approving the change order and eliminating the bird frit glass, the project received a $35,000 engineering credit, thus the remaining contingency for the project is $23,970.52.

Though the council approved the change orders and recommendation to eliminate the bird frit glass, they asked staff to do more research as to other options for whether they should tint the glass or not to avoid birds running into the glass, as well as other alternatives plans.

“The reason we built this on the shores of the river is for a beautiful view. We don’t want that to be at the expense of the wildlife in that area,” Council Member Ryan Sabas said.

Council Member Nate Truesdell said, “Our goal is to have views of the wildlife and the river and that shouldn’t include a bunch of dead birds in front of it.”

