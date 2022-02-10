Due to a rise in third-party gift card fraud, Medina City Council at its Feb. 2 meeting, adopted an ordinance change amending a chapter of the city code on third-party gift card procurement.
“Fraud is consistently one of the top three to five categories that we have that we have noticed in our police department,” Medina Police Chief Jason Nelson said. “Many of us don’t have the time to investigate these complex crimes.”
Third-party gift cards are oftentimes purchased by individuals with cloned or stolen financial transaction cards, counterfeit checks or through other fraudulent means. Each investigation is time-consuming and has numerous victims, resulting in a strain on law enforcement resources. Due to this, Chief Nelson requested the council change the ordinance.
The change in the ordinance will force retail stores, such as Target, who sells a third-party gift card to an individual on behalf of a retail establishment, to require the purchaser to provide proof of identification and to verify that identification matches the form of payment. This will make it harder for those with stolen credit cards or other fraudulent means to buy gift cards.
The amendment will also make it so customers buying gift cards can not purchase them at the self check out counters.
Shakopee was the first city in the United States to implement the ordinance. In the last two years since the ordinance was adopted Shakopee has seen a 100% reduction in fraudulent claims.
Nelson has spoken to representatives of Target and the Minnesota Retailers Association to ensure that they understand the ordinance before it was brought to the council. Bruce Nustad from the Minnesota Retailers Association contacted Nelson and spoke to the council about some of the problems he had with the ordinance changes.
The Minnesota Retailers Association questioned the city’s definition of proof of identification, which is defined as “a driver’s license, Minnesota identification card number or other identification document issued for identification purposes by any state or foreign government if the document includes the person’s photograph, full name, birth date and signature.”
According to Nustad, this leaves out those with tribal or other similar identification.
The Association also feels the misdemeanor charge for not following the ordinance is a hefty consequence. Nustad also said the ordinance will put retailers in violation of contracts where they have agreed with credit card companies to not ask for identification for the purchase of American Express, MasterCard and Visa gift cards.
“The misdemeanor penalty is consistent with all of our codes,” Nelson said. “If there are no penalties then we have no teeth for the ordinance and we have no way to enforce that ordinance is my opinion.”
Nustad told the council his organization appreciates the city addressing credit card fraud, but that the ordinance will have the unintended effect of impacting the retailers and consumers of Medina and that the criminals would end up just moving to different cities. Like in Shakopee, retailers will most likely just stop selling third-party gift cards. Nustad asked for the council to look at other solutions.
Council Member Dino DesLauriers asked if Nelson talked to Target and asked if they had concerns about the ordinance. Nelson responded that Target had told him they would most likely pull their big gift cards such as Master Cards and Visas with the new ordinance.
Council Member Todd Albers thought that any ordinance looking to try and reduce fraud will be worthwhile for the city. Mayor Kathleen Martin agreed. The ordinance change was approved unanimously.
Arrowhead Drive turn lane
The council also approved plans and designs for a turn lane expansion on Arrowhead Drive. Results of a traffic study in 2019 indicated the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Highway 55 as a spot where a turn lane could help heavy traffic flow due to anticipation of the extension of Chippewa Road and development including the expansion of Open Systems International, Weston Woods and others.
The project will involve adding a second southbound left-turn lane to eastbound Highway 55, turn lanes into Open Systems International’s relocated driveway, storm water management improvements, sanitary sewer relocation to accommodate the proposed pond, a trail along the east side of Arrowhead Drive and a new crosswalk on the easterly quadrant.
The estimated cost of the project is $935,000. Approximately 40% will be assessed to the Open Systems International property, to a maximum of $357,710. The owner of Open Systems International also agreed to relocate the business’s driveway to align with Meander Road.
It is anticipated that project construction will occur this summer after Open Systems International has completed the relocation of its driveway.
Other
The council at the meeting also approved the hiring of Caitlin Walker, who will serve as Medina’s city clerk and assistant to the city administrator. Walker has previous experience working as an election judge for the city of Maple Grove and is currently a public administration intern for the League of Minnesota Cities in St. Paul. Walker will start in her new position Feb. 14.
