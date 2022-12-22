The Medina City Council heard a request for the proposed Medina Venture project at its Dec. 6 meeting.
Medina Ventures is requesting approval for development plans for development with commercial uses and four townhome units located on Meander Road, east of Arrowhead Drive and west of Fields of Medina West.
Councilor Joseph Cavanaugh commented that he does not have a financial interest in this project, but because he owns an adjacent property, he abstained from discussion and voting.
City Planning Director Dusty Finke stated the site is a single parcel bisected by Meander Road with the parcel to the south guided for commercial development and the parcel to the north designated for residential development. He said the commercial portion would propose an event venue, restaurant and daycare facility. The four twinhomes, in two buildings, are proposed for the northern parcel and were originally contemplated to be lodging units.
A boardwalk is proposed along the back of the commercial buildings at the edge of the upland buffer.
There was discussion on a lodging component to the site, but the council was undecided on its location.
The council tabled the application to allow the applicant more time to update plans to incorporate lodging rooms into a proposed commercial building.
In other matters, the council:
ADOPTED the 2023 final tax levy and budget.
RECOGNIZED Loretto Fire Chief Jeff Leuer as he was named the Fire Officer of the Year by the Minnesota State Fire Chief’s Association in October.
