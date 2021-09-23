The Medina City Council approved the 2022 preliminary budget and levy at its Sept. 7 meeting.
The preliminary budget will be increasing from$5,082,379 (adopted in 2020) to $5,598,884 (proposed in 2021) which is a 10.2% increase or by $516,504.
Some budget lines that rose were planning and zoning, which increased from $191,094 (in 2020) to $203,651, which is a 6.6% or $12,557 increase. A full-time building/planning and zoning administrative assistant was hired, including benefits for $88,000 a year, adding to the increase of 6.6% in planning and zoning.
The building inspection budget will also increase by 33.9% or $111,610 from $329,479 (in 2020) to $441,089 (in 2021). The community building budget for the Parks and Recreation Department decreased by 2.6% or $1,074 from $42,076 (in 2021) to $41,002 (in 2022)
Since there were no city elections in 2021, the budget for elections,set at $15,400, wasn’t used. With elections in mind for 2022, the budget for the proposed budget is set at $24,617 which is a 59.8% or $9,217 increase.
Finance Director Erin Barnhart said after the meeting that the election budget for the elections is budgeted out each year strategically. “We do budget for them annually so the budget doesn’t go up and down every two years when there is an election.”
The 2022 preliminary property tax levy was approved at $5,598,884 (in 2022) which is a 10.2% or $516,504 increase from 5,082,300 (2021). The certification of the preliminary property tax levy is due to Hennepin County by Sept. 30 and the certified final levy is due Dec. 30.
The certificate sets a cap for the final levy certification. The final levy can stay the same or be reduced. Property taxes are distributed to several districts/agencies, including county, school district, city and metro taxing districts such as regional railroad authority, county parks, mosquito control and more.
Hennepin County estimates a 6.8% market value increase and a 7.6% tax capacity increase. The market value increase is due mainly because of development growth in 2020 of 38 new single-family homes, Wealshire assisted living, Open Systems International and Auto Motor Plex.
“The General Fund and property tax levy is the primary focus at this time until the final budget in December,” Barnhart said.
Barnhart highlighted the fact that the city was keeping a flat tax rate for 2022. The proposed 2022 tax rate was 22.492% which is a 0% increase from 2021. A flat tax rate of 22.492% was one of several goals for the 2022 budget for the city staff. Some other goals include adding software to enable more online services and improve online payment options.
