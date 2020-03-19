Medina reduces required minimum size for new town home garages

Medina City Councilors, Wednesday, March 4 debated the question, “How low can you go?” The issue was a proposed ordinance amendment setting the minimum garage size at 400 square feet for town homes in new housing developments.
One city councilor speculated that self-parking cars might be the wave of the future for small garages in new housing developments.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
GARAGE SIZES
City Planning Director Dusty Finke asked for and got council approval of an ordinance amending regulations pertaining to residential parking.
The most controversial portion of the ordinance was reducing the minimum garage size from 440 square feet to 400 square feet for town homes in new residential developments. Finke said the Planning Commission voted 4-3 to recommend approval of the proposed ordinance amendment, including the section pertaining to minimum garage size.
He explained that a developer met with Medina planning staff in January about submitting plans for a town home development. The developer said Medina’s minimum garage size requirement of 440 square feet was larger than they had experienced in other Twin Cities communities. The developer did not have a design that would include such a large garage.
The conversation prompted Medina staffers to look into regulations of other communities. The result was the ordinance amendment proposed to the council March 4.
Finke said Medina’s regulation for a minimum 440 square feet garage size dates from October 2011. Prior to that, single-family homes, twin homes and town homes in certain zoning districts were required to have an attached two-car garage, but no minimum size was required.
He added that some town homes in the Enclave residential development have 387 square feet garages. Lennar built these town homes prior to the 2011 ordinance change.
FIRE SERVICES STUDY
Turning to the topic of fire services, City Council learned that the State Fire Marshal’s office has awarded Medina a $25,000 grant to help the city pay for a study of future fire services in the Medina area.
Medina is expected to pay $1,250 to match the grant.
Medina Public Safety Director Ed Belland said the city requested proposals from consulting companies for conducting the fire services study. He recommended that the city accept the proposal from Matrix Consulting Group, which estimated costs for its services at $42,000.
The council voted to approve an agreement with Matrix. The consultant must complete the study within 150 days of the project start date.
FIRE DEPARTMENT ANNUAL REPORTS
The council heard annual reports from three of the four fire departments that serve Medina – Hamel, Loretto and Long Lake. The Maple Plain Fire Department also serves part of Medina.
Hamel Fire Chief Jeff Ruchte said his department responded to 178 calls specific to Medina in 2019 and gave mutual aid in eight incidents. Average response times were 4 minutes and 19 seconds for duty officers, 7 minutes and eight seconds for apparatus and 9 minutes for fire fighters.
The Hamel Fire Department protects 75.8 percent of Medina’s population, Ruchte said.
Long Lake Fire Chief James Van Eyll thanked neighboring fire departments that helped his department fight a house fire on Willow Drive earlier in the week. He said fire fighters shuttled 100,000 gallons of water to the scene from midnight to 6 or 7 a.m. Extremely cold weather made fire fighting conditions difficult.
Long Lake Fire responded to 15 calls in Medina in 2019.
Assistant Loretto Fire Chief Tim Ryan said that in 2019 his department responded to 213 calls, 40 of them in Medina. Loretto Fire has 35 members, three of whom are from Medina.
OTHER
The City Council also:
ACCEPTED a $30,850 donation from the Hamel Athletic Club and earmarked it for the city’s municipal park fund. The money will be used to install a new solar powered scoreboard at Hamel Legion Park and install/ reconfigure fencing around the Quad 4 field to make it a regulation Little League field. HAC is donating 100% of costs for both improvements.
APPOINTED Medina Police Officer Kevin Boecker to the position of sergeant, effective April 1. Boecker has 19 years law enforcement experience. His hourly wage will be $42.91.
